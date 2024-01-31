Angelina Jolie Has Opened a Lower Manhattan Cafe

Angelina Jolie has opened a Noho cafe. It’s a collaboration with EatOffBeat, a food organization with a Chelsea Market outpost, that hires refugees and helped jumpstart the careers of chefs like Nasrin Rejali. With Jolie, it’s a permanent partnership, featuring a menu specific to this location, that serves Turkish coffee and Moroccan tea, as well “as light bites and freshly baked goods by our Chefs who currently hail from Syria, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Senegal,” says a spokesperson. The cafe is located inside of Atelier Jolie, a high-price tag store and arts space, the actress and humanitarian recently opened, taking over what was once painter Jean-Michel Basquiat's home and artist studio. The Atelier Jolie cafe is located at 57 Great Jones Street, near the Bowery; cafe operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Everytable closes all of its NYC locations

Everytable, a fast-casual lunch chain, has shuttered all seven of its New York locations, according to EV Grieve. The company first launched in Los Angeles in 2016, with a sliding scale model where food prices differed by the area’s median income, to make food pricing more equitable and affordable. The company had raised $23 million dollars in funding, as of June 2023. Owner Sam Polk first brought Everytable to New York in 2022 and expanded with locations in the East Village, Chelsea, and Harlem, among others.

Local Brooklyn food vendors join Barclays Center

Since the pandemic, Barclays Center has prioritized bringing in local Brooklyn food establishments for its arena’s concessions offerings. As part of its Brooklyn Taste program, Barclays Center is working with smaller names like Likkle More Jerk, Wah Gwann, Paisanos Butcher Shop, Nene’s Taqueria (who had participated in past years), alongside Nathan’s Famous for hot dogs and Junior’s cheesecakes, according to Brooklyn Paper.

An ongoing oden pop-up

Dashi Okume, one of several businesses transforming a stretch of Greenpoint into a Little Tokyo, has launched a new series. Every Friday and Saturday night until end of March, the dashi shop is hosting what it calls an “oden omakase” dinner priced at $75 per person with appetizers and ten types of oden (a one-pot soup often with ingredients like fish cakes), plus additional courses.