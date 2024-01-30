A ‘Brooklyn Bagel Mystery’ Ends With New Owners

Court Street Bagels isn’t an institution, but it means a lot to Cobble Hill. For two decades, the cash-only bagel shop has anchored the intersection of Court and Dean streets. Its bright blue sign shines from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. On weekends, it has a line out the door.

You might have missed it, but something changed this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the bagel shop abruptly announced it would be closing the next day. Fans speculated: Was it due to vandalism, as members of a local Facebook group claimed? Or was the bagel shop moving to Hoboken, the theory on Reddit?

The truth? Owner Peter Eulo got the boot. His lease expired last year, in January 2023, but he had a handshake agreement with his landlord to keep the shop open, he says. The extension ended this month.

The last day was supposed to be Sunday, January 28. But on Monday, the bagel shop reopened as if nothing had happened. It had the same hours and many of the same employees. The only noticeable change: a half-dozen bagels were on sale for $13, a dollar more than before.

The storefront was listed on LoopNet, a real estate website, for $15,000 a month. According to Aryeh Vilinsky, the broker who negotiated the sale, a new owner has taken over. They’re running the business using the same name and recipes. “It’s still going to be your neighborhood bagel shop,” Vilinsky says. He declined to share the name of the new owner.

Eulo did not trademark the name Court Street Bagels, so it’s technically legal for someone else to use it. Still, for those who believe a restaurant is more than the food it serves, it’s a bittersweet end to a two-decade run. And a confusing one, for those who might think the original shop survived.

“Court Street Bagels exists because I got up at four in the morning six days a week for 20 years,” Eulo says. “I kept that store open through everything you could imagine.” He wanted to keep going, but he says his landlord wanted him gone.

The property at 181 Court Street, near Dean Street, was purchased in 2020 by Conway Capital, a real estate firm with a $350 million portfolio. Abe Cohen, its president, belongs to the family that started the Conway Department Stores. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

When Eulo’s lease expired, he was allegedly told he could not renew it. “I am confused as hell,” he says.