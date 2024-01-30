Everyone Wants a New York Restaurant

What makes a New York restaurant a New York Restaurant? Is it great service, or is it the scene? It’s definitely not the location, as we saw in Miami last year. This month, two more local names are expanding out of state: Cipriani, the 92-year-old celebrity hot spot, has a new location in Beverly Hills, California, while Stephen Starr’s French bistro Pastis recently opened in Washington, D.C. In Boston, Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group announced plans to open two new restaurants in the area next year.

A Philadelphia burger bar is coming to town

In April, Kook Burger, a Philadelphia sports bar, is opening at 47 Seventh Avenue South, at Morton Street, says owner Braeden Anderson. Anderson a New Yorker, opened the burger bar’s original location in 2022 with his wife, Selena Gabrielle, and partner, Victor Alegria. The restaurant is popular online for its maximalist burgers and shakes, which can cost as much as $30.

An East Village cafe closes after two months

Cafe Coretto, an East Village coffee shop, has closed. In a statement, owners Colin Vickery and Leah Blewett blamed “ongoing building repairs” for the sudden closure. The business was only “open” for two months. Last summer, Vickery and Blewett opened at 511 E. 12th Street, near Avenue A. In August, a gas leak forced them to close — at first, temporarily, but now, permanently. EV Grieve first reported news of the closure.

Destination pastrami, in a Brooklyn food hall

Pastrami Queen, a pastrami shop that’s bounced across town over the years, has a new food stand at the Time Out Market in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Unlike its locations on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side, the restaurant will not be kosher. The old-school pastrami shop, originally called Pastrami King, started in Brooklyn in 1956. The name and location have changed, but its pastrami still ranks among the best in the city.