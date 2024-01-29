The Frick Will Open With 14 Bars, Despite Neighbors’ Concerns

The Frick Collection and its neighbors have been at odds in recent months over a proposal to open 17 late-night bars at the museum. Upper East Side residents feared the museum, which is closed for renovations, would become an after-hours venue with parties, live music, and dancing. The two parties reached an agreement this month after seven weeks of back and forth: The Frick will operate 14 bars when it reopens this spring, but they will have lots of rules, including limited windows of service and a ban on happy hours, according to Upper East Site. The Frick closed for renovations in 2020. At the time, the $160 million plans included new galleries, an education center, and updates to its infrastructure.

What’s happening at Court Street Bagels?

Court Street Bagels, a Cobble Hill institution, was supposed to close this weekend after two decades. Owner Peter Eulo broke the news to customers on Saturday afternoon: “This store did a lot of good for a lot of people over the years,” he says. The bagel shop’s lease had expired last year, but he was given a one-year extension by his landlord, he says. Sunday was supposed to be the last day, but the bagel shop opened on Monday morning under new owners, multiple sources say. Calls to Court Street Bagels went unanswered.

An Indonesian food festival is back

The Indonesian Food Bazaar, a monthly food fest, is back in Elmhurst, Queens, this weekend. The longstanding festival, held at the St. James Episcopal Church (8407 Broadway, at St. James Avenue), returns on February 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Founder Fefe Anggono started the festival a decade ago, originally in Woodside, to showcase homemade and sometimes rare Indonesian foods.

Update: January 29, 2024, 1:17 p.m.: This article was updated with more information from Peter Eulo.