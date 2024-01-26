Former Georgione Space Gets a Swanky New Tenant

A 75-seat a la carte restaurant that ran as a Los Angeles pop-up is on track to open this summer in the space that was home to Georgione for 20 years. Kiko comes from a husband-wife team. Lina Goujjane, who is with Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, will spearhead the opening of Chez Fifi from the group before opening her restaurant; her family started One If By Land, Two If By Sea, and sold the restaurant several years ago. She’s joined by Alex Chang, a chef at Il Buco Alimentari and Al Mare Hamptons. Look for a New American menu with Asian influences, inspired by Chang’s Chinese heritage and his father’s upbringing in Japan. Chang was born in Hong Kong, staged in two Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo; he also cooked at Animal in Los Angeles, Pujol in Mexico City, and around Miami. 307 Spring Street, at Greenwich Street — Melissa McCart, editor

A pop-up with suya-spiced hot dogs

Here’s one we haven’t seen before: Outside of Pencil Factory, a Greenpoint bar, the chef Kenneth Eweka Jr. makes cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and skewers sprinkled with Nigerian suya seasoning. The pop-up, called Bon Appetitè by Kenny, started last summer; it now takes place on Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m., according to Greenpointers.

Queens Night Market has a reopening date

Mark your calendars: The Queens Night Market returns on April 13 this year with a few changes, QNS reports. The price cap on food items will remain at $6, but this year the number of vendors will increase. (Interested vendors can apply here.) The night market will also open an hour earlier, at 4 p.m. Like previous years, the event will take place on Saturdays at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.