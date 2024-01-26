 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former Georgione Space Gets a Swanky New Tenant

Plus, a Brooklyn pop-up with suya-spiced hot dogs — and more intel

by Luke Fortney and Melissa McCart
Outside a restaurant with an awning and outdoor tables.
A rendering of the exterior of Kiko.
Studio Tre

A 75-seat a la carte restaurant that ran as a Los Angeles pop-up is on track to open this summer in the space that was home to Georgione for 20 years. Kiko comes from a husband-wife team. Lina Goujjane, who is with Michelin-starred Sushi Noz, will spearhead the opening of Chez Fifi from the group before opening her restaurant; her family started One If By Land, Two If By Sea, and sold the restaurant several years ago. She’s joined by Alex Chang, a chef at Il Buco Alimentari and Al Mare Hamptons. Look for a New American menu with Asian influences, inspired by Chang’s Chinese heritage and his father’s upbringing in Japan. Chang was born in Hong Kong, staged in two Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo; he also cooked at Animal in Los Angeles, Pujol in Mexico City, and around Miami. 307 Spring Street, at Greenwich Street — Melissa McCart, editor

A pop-up with suya-spiced hot dogs

Here’s one we haven’t seen before: Outside of Pencil Factory, a Greenpoint bar, the chef Kenneth Eweka Jr. makes cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and skewers sprinkled with Nigerian suya seasoning. The pop-up, called Bon Appetitè by Kenny, started last summer; it now takes place on Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m., according to Greenpointers.

Queens Night Market has a reopening date

Mark your calendars: The Queens Night Market returns on April 13 this year with a few changes, QNS reports. The price cap on food items will remain at $6, but this year the number of vendors will increase. (Interested vendors can apply here.) The night market will also open an hour earlier, at 4 p.m. Like previous years, the event will take place on Saturdays at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

A Modern Mexican Restaurant Couldn’t Make It in Tribeca and Nine More Closings

By Luke Fortney

A Prolific Restaurateur Opens a Southern Indian Spot — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Filed under:

Union Square Hospitality Alum to Open New West Village Restaurant

By Emma Orlow

Here Are New York’s 2024 James Beard Awards Semifinalists

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

Blanca Reopens With Victoria Blamey as Chef

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

A Big New Roberta’s Pizza Is Opening Near Madison Square Garden

By Luke Fortney