Blanca Reopens With Victoria Blamey as Chef

After a pandemic hiatus where it seemed the restaurant might be done for good, Blanca reopened its doors last weekend. The Roberta’s tasting menu restaurant is back in Bushwick, now with a kitchen overseen by chef Victoria Blamey, who has worked at Mena, Gotham Bar & Grill, and Chumley’s. Reservations are now up on Resy, where it appears reservations are $275 per person with a week’s notice required for its cancellation policy. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.

A new vegan Vietnamese restaurant for the LES

Sen Saigon, which had previously hosted pop-ups at the food festival Vegandale, is opening a restaurant in early February. The entirely vegan Vietnamese fast-casual spot — from couple and first-time operators An Nguyen Hawks and Erik Dornbush Hawks — will be located at 150 East Broadway, near Rutgers Street, across from Kopitiam.

This Jersey City wine shop is opening a restaurant

Fans of Jersey City Heights’ Corto, might be familiar with Riverview Wines — it’s often where people stop to pick up a bottle for the BYOB restaurant. Now the wine shop is opening their own restaurant called the Alps, on February 8. The menu will be vegetarian and offer a selection of wines, with a lounge area in the back with vintage pinball and pachinko machines. The Alps is located in the Heights at 351 Palisade Avenue, near Franklin Street.

An uptown diner opens something new

George Kalogerakos, who for two decades has operated the 24-hour Ritz Diner on the Upper East Side, has opened a new restaurant just down the street. George Southern Greek is located at 1144 First Avenue on the corner of East 63rd Street, and pulls from Kalogerakos’s Cypriot heritage, according to Upper East Site.