A Big New Roberta’s Pizza Is Opening Near Madison Square Garden

Roberta’s is opening a new wood-fired pizzeria near Madison Square Garden. The popular pizza chain, whose original location opened in Bushwick in 2008, signed a lease for a 5,200-square-foot space at 1 Pennsylvania Plaza, between 33rd and 34th streets, in 2022. It was supposed to open last fall, but signs on the building now say it’s coming this spring. Anita Gelato, a popular Israeli gelato shop, is also opening soon on the building’s first floor, according to advertisements on the building.

A European grocer expands in Queens

Lidl, a European grocer, is opening a massive supermarket in Elmhurst on Wednesday. The international chain has several locations planned for New York City, including Brooklyn and Manhattan. Its newest store occupies 35,000 square feet in the Queens Place Mall at 88-01 Queens Boulevard, between 55th and 56th avenues. It’s Lidl’s second location in Queens; a third is opening in Glen Oaks this year.

Sweet news to start your week

Writer Mahira Rivers has a new Substack called Sweet City. It considers desserts — baked Alaska, seven-layer cake, and so on — from various angles. The first newsletter revisits Delmonico’s, the 187-year-old steakhouse that reopened in the Financial District last fall. “There is no match for the frank decadence of a good American steakhouse chocolate cake and Delmonico’s delivers, abundantly,” she writes.