The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week.

January 16

Pork and chive dumplings at Jin Mei Dumpling

When was the last time you had a full meal for five dollars? I don’t mean a “square” meal, as defined by the USDA. I mean the kind that leaves you clutching your stomach and searching in the cupboard for TUMS. That’s how I felt last weekend waddling away from Jin Mei Dumpling, a small storefront that has to be home to the best dumpling deal in Manhattan Chinatown. Five dollars gets you 15 pan-fried pork and chive dumplings. If you like a thin wrapper, steer clear: These are as thick as they come, discolored but not quite crispy on the bottom. They come ganged up in a single takeout container that I flooded with sauces: a watered-down sriracha and a darker dumpling sauce. 25 Henry Street, near Catherine Street, Two Bridges — Luke Fortney, reporter

Chicken suya at Wakky’s

Tired of the same old fried chicken? Here’s a scrumptious alternative: the chicken suya ($20) at Wakky’s in Crown Heights, a restaurant and bar that concentrates on the food of the Nigerian Delta. The bar snack chicken is different from the peanut-dressed skewers of beef or chicken suya more often found in Nigerian restaurants in town, instead a massive heap of smoky grilled chicken parts snowed with a spice powder that will set your lips on fire. It is served with shredded cabbage and sweet purple onion for crunch. 1174 St. Marks Avenue, near Utica Avenue, Weeksville —Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Winter chicories and citrus at Don Angie

This past week, I went to Don Angie, and it’s still as packed as ever. Sitting in the corner window, my group over-ordered: All the salads! An extra pasta! All the desserts! While we kept talking about what our table called the “cheese salad” (chrysanthemum salad) for its layer of Parmesan (a trend I’m seeing in a lot of places), the best salad was the winter chicories with citrus and spicy peanuts ($19). An amalgam of bitter and sweet and salty and spicy — it’s the dish that I’d go back to order again and again for as long as I can get it. 103 Greenwich Avenue, near West 12th Street, West Village — Melissa McCart, editor

Jägerschnitzel at Zum Stammtisch

Zum Stammtisch is more than a restaurant. It’s a sensory overload in the best way possible: dressed up like an old-timey tavern, the kind where waitresses wear dirndls and there’s an attached gift shop selling jams and boxed chocolates. It’s exactly the place I want to be during an incredibly cold weekend dinner. We went for the jägerschnitzel — a decadent veal schnitzel with mushroom gravy ($32) — plus creamy pickled herring, beets, and the requisite mega pretzel with mustard and horseradish cream. 69-46 Myrtle Avenue, at 70th Street, Glendale — Emma Orlow, reporter

January 8

Irma’s mofongo at El Rinconcito

Remember when El Rinconcito was mainly a carryout window on East 10th Street? It closed after 27 years a few years back and only recently reopened further down Avenue C. The menu has been expanded at this Dominican spot that also features Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Italian dishes, plus burgers. When I made my first visit last week, I went right for one of the showiest dishes. Called Irma’s mofongo ($18), it features the usual fried plantain ball made with ripe and unripe fruit stuffed with pernil and dotted with small shards of pig skin for crunch. On top were eight jumbo shrimp, with a red gravy on the side with just a hint of cumin, along with a small salad and garlic bread. This is one of the best versions of mofongo around and more than a full meal. 75 Avenue C, near East Sixth Street, East Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Turon at Tito Rad’s Grill

I’ve never been one for white tablecloth restaurants, but a place that uses big squares of parchment paper torn within seconds of you sitting down? I’m home. You can scrawl on their surfaces with crayons and slurp noodles without fear of racking up someone else’s laundry bill. No one knows this better than Tito Rad’s Grill, a Filipino restaurant in Woodside where there are lots of ways to make a mess. As you eat, the paper keeps the score. It’s splattered with orange kare kare stew and gray grease slicks from deep-fried pork knuckle. If only you could take it home afterward and hang it up somewhere prominent. The theme doesn’t stop at dessert, either, where the best option is turon, fried spring rolls filled with banana mush whose greasy wrappers end up everywhere. An order of nine of them costs $7 before tax. 49-10 Queens Boulevard, between 49th and 50th streets, Woodside — Luke Fortney, reporter

Mushroom pupusa at Pupusas Ridgewood

Since it opened in 2020, Pupusas Ridgewood has been one of my most recurring snack spots. Owner Guillermina Ramirez serves several pupusas including chicken mole, zucchini blossom, huitlacoche, and my favorite, hongos (mushrooms), all for less than $5. They come with a crunchy side slaw and if you put a to-go container on your lap, these pupusas, made to order, can double as a seat warmer. There are always plenty of veggie-friendly options, as well as several types of tamales and agua frescas. When I stopped by recently she told me she and her daughter have started an off-menu list of offerings, including tacos, quesadillas, fried chicken with plantain, and more. Just ask for daily specials. Note: There’s no indoor seating, but there are a few outdoor tables for when the weather allows. 71-20 Fresh Pond Road, near Myrtle Avenue, Ridgewood — Emma Orlow, reporter

January 2

Shish barak at Huda

When I interviewed Gehad Hadidi, the owner of the new Williamsburg restaurant Huda, it was clear the shish barak would be a crowd favorite. That proved true when I finally dined there over the holidays. The restaurant pulls from Hedadi’s Lebanese and Palestinian heritage, mixing in the bistro notes he’s honed owning La Bonne Soupe in Midtown. The Lebanese beef tortellini with yogurt sauce ($28), seven to an order, which Hedadi ate as a child at home, was as comforting and creamy as I had hoped, with a nice crunch from the pine nuts. 312 Leonard Street, at Conselyea Street, Williamsburg — Emma Orlow, reporter

Lamb shank at Corto

I had taken a break from my neighborhood Corto for the past year and recently returned because I wanted to go with Robert, who’d never been. Since my last visit, the expansive year-round terrace is far warmer, has a new permanent floor, and generally feels pretty close to eating indoors. (The staff was super friendly, too.) One of the aspects I’ve appreciated about Corto’s menu is the outdoor grill and smoking situation: When Robert saw the chef tending to lamb a lamb shank ($38), we knew we had to get it. As solid as the meat and cheese plate (from co-owner Drew Buzzio of legendary Salumeria Biellese) and pastas may be, the garlicky lamb with smoked farro turned out to be a favorite dish of 2023. 507 Palisade Avenue, at Bowers Street, Jersey City Heights — Melissa McCart, editor

Momos at Himalayas Newa Cafe

Right when I thought Greenpoint couldn’t fit another new restaurant, one more opened at the end of the year. Himalayas Newa Cafe, a small Nepalese restaurant, is run by Asha Maharjan, a first-time restaurant owner who makes momos by hand. The dumplings come eight to an order with several options of fillings. Try the one with chicken ($8). Inside a wrapper with seven neat pleats, ground chicken is mixed with squash, onion, scallion, cilantro, and a sinus-clearing scoop of garlic and ginger. The mustard-colored dipping sauce on the side, a tomato achaar chile sauce, is good enough to drink with a straw. 211 McGuinness Boulevard, between Greenpoint Avenue and Calyer Street, Greenpoint — Luke Fortney, reporter

Basil chicken at Apou’s Taste

Operator Doris Yao (nicknamed “Apou”) started her small cafe as a street cart in 2010, and by 2017 it had turned into this tiny, delicious, and cluttered cafe, a throwback to the days before restaurants had interior designers. Her rendition of Taiwan’s signature dish, three cup chicken ($8), here called basil chicken, is spectacular — gingery and sweet, served with fluffy white rice and steamed broccoli, making it a good-sized meal. Dig the homemade chile oil! Wash it down with canned Chinese herbal tea. 963 Grand Street, near Morgan Avenue, East Williamsburg — Robert Sietsema, senior critic