A New LaGuardia Airport Lounge With Wines From an LES Bar

As part of LaGuardia Airport’s overhaul, this week, a two-floor lounge debuted in Terminal B, which offers a wine list curated by wine bar Parcelle, Apotheke bar cocktails, and food from Gabriel Stulman’s Joseph Leonard. The list includes some of the Lower East Side bar’s favorite by-the-glass and bottle options, including skin-contact options: “bottles definitely not found in another airport bar or lounge,” purports Parcelle’s Grant Reynolds. The catch is, that it’s a perk only for those with a Chase Sapphire Reserve card. There are separate, bookable rooms that also have caviar and seafood towers from Jeffrey’s Grocery. It’s one of several ways the airport’s lounges are jockeying to lure customers through its food and beverage options; elsewhere, at the Capital One lounge, there’s a forthcoming restaurant by José Andrés opening in 2025. Meanwhile, earlier this month, former Top Chef star Dale Talde opened a new restaurant at the airport’s food court.

Edy’s Grocer adds an after-hours bar

Edy Massih launched this Greenpoint Lebanese provisions shop during the pandemic. Since opening Edy’s Grocer, Massih has hosted countless dinner pop-ups in the space, expanding service offerings, but now he is trying something new. The Mezze Bar is a new, after-hours bar the team will debut on January 25, with bites like Lebanese meat pies, Middle Eastern beers, and desserts like labne mousse and chocolate sumac cake. It’s starting Tuesdays through Fridays 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the shop.

Sailor and Libertine launch daytime service

Fort Greene’s Sailor, from Gabriel Stulman and April Bloomfield, is starting brunch as of this weekend, with lunch to follow. Meanwhile, West Village French restaurant Libertine is doing a two-course prix-fixe lunch menu Friday through Sunday priced at $48 each.

Nudibranch rebrands its bar area

Sub-concepts inside restaurants have increasingly become a thing in New York. The latest is at Nudibranch, an East Village restaurant from Momofuku alums. The 14-seat back area, debuting on January 26, is now called Tin Parlour, keeping en vogue with its menu of tinned fish, cured meats, and vermouth.