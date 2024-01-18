A NYC Pork Store Is Closing After Nearly 70 Years

Morscher’s, a German and Polish pork store staple, in operation for nearly 70 years, is closing permanently. The Ridgewood butcher shop announced that February 3 would be its last day. QNS reports that Herbert (who also goes by Herbie) Morscher, a co-owner at the pork store, told the publication that their landlord planned to “quadruple” the rent this March. Interestingly, however, Morscher added that the building’s owner, Siegfried Strahl, is a business partner of Morscher’s. Morscher’s opened in 1955, before relocating to its current home at 58-44 Catalpa Avenue two years later. Local businesses, such as Gottscheer Hall, around for a century in Ridgewood, have flooded the comments section with their goodbyes.

Barn Joo is opening another cocktail bar

The Grain, a subterranean bar tucked beneath Korean barbecue restaurant Barn Joo, is set to open on January 25, a revival of a concept the team previously ran elsewhere. Barn Joo first opened in Koreatown in 2013 and has since spawned two more locations. The Grain is now located below the Union Square outpost, at 35 Union Square West, near East 16th Street. A spokesperson tells Eater the space will double as a venue, with events like Korean jazz nights planned. In a nod to speakeasies of the Prohibition era, many of the drinks are served in coffee mugs. The Grain also uses ingredients from the Union Square Greenmarket across the street, for spirits like apple soju.

Grandchamps is closed “until further notice”

Grandchamps, a Haitian restaurant in Bed-Stuy, announced on Instagram earlier this month that the restaurant is “closed until further notice.” The space has paused dine-in service, but on Instagram, has since announced select takeout pop-ups at the Patchen Avenue storefront. Co-owner Sabrina Brockman recently expanded with GC Bakery, a Haitian wholesale bakery business; it remains open.

An influencer spot now with BYOB

Saint Theo’s, the kind of West Village spot where the scene comes before the food, is launching BYOB wine service on Sundays, for both brunch and dinner, with no corkage fee. Maybe you’ll spot someone on your For You page on TikTok.