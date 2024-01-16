10 Best Deals for Winter Restaurant Week 2024

This year’s selections for Restaurant Week has improved from prior years, with many classics as well as exciting new places represented. It starts today and runs through February 4, with eateries offering lunch or dinner specials, or both.

This time around over 600 restaurants are participating, up from about 550 last year. We’ve picked 10 of our favorites, offerings solid deals we can vouch for — there are doubtlessly other good bargains, too. Remember to reserve ahead, and note that Saturdays are excluded, and sometimes Sundays, too.

Spanish Diner in Hudson Yards from Jose Andres offers deals all three weeks at both lunch and dinner. The $30 lunch is three courses that might include a tuna empanda, Catalan beef stew, and churros with chocolate. The $45 dinner adds another first course choice, and wine is $10 per glass at both meals. 435 W 30th Street, at 10th Avenue, Chelsea

Indian Table in Cobble Hill from chef Eric McCarthy mounts a $45 dinner that represents a three-course feast of Goan cuisine, which merges Indian and Portuguese flavors. From a wealth of choices, the meal might begin with salt-cod croquettes, then proceed to pork vindaloo, then on to the little custard pies called pasteis de nata. 234 Court Street, near Baltic Street, Cobble Hill

Zero Otto Nove from chef Roberto Paciullo in the Flatiron District harkens to his hometown of Salerno, Italy, with a three-course $45 lunch and dinner Monday through Friday. A meal might include a starter of fava beans and artichokes, a main course of steak grilled Salerno style, and tiramisu or profiteroles for dessert. 15 West 21st Street, near Fifth Avenue, Flatiron

Qanoon is a Palestinian restaurant in Chelsea that offers a $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays, and a $60 Sunday brunch. The three-course meal might feature octopus over hummus, sumac chicken, and knafeh for dessert. 180 Ninth Avenue, at 21st Street, Chelsea

Sushi Lab is an innovative East Village sushi bar that serves nothing but sushi in a serene setting, making conversation possible. An omakase plus an appetizer and dessert is offered seven nights a week for $60. 320 E. 11th Street, near First Avenue, East Village

Tong is a restaurant on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood via chef Chetkangwan Thipruetree specializing in Thai bar food and street food, offering a $30 lunch and $45 dinner weekdays and Sundays. Lunch might mean shrimp salad, then night market noodles; while dinner might be fish cake, curried duck breast, and a choice of desserts. 321 Starr Street, at Cypress Avenue, Bushwick

Gage & Tollner opened in 1870 in downtown Brooklyn as an oyster house, and retains its historic interior and American menu of landmark dishes. Restaurant Week offerings include a $45 lunch and $60 dinner on weekdays, and $45 Sunday brunch. Dinner might begin with a sweet potato soup, then go on to shrimp and grits, followed by a lime and blood orange pavlova. 372 Fulton Street, near Smith Street, Boerum Hill

Koloman in Nomad’s Ace Hotel is a handsome Austrian restaurant helmed by chef Markus Glocker. It offers $30 two course and $45 three course lunches on weekdays, which might include country pate, chicken schnitzel, and Viennese apple strudel. 16 W. 29th Street, at Broadway, Nomad

Red Rooster, located in Central Harlem, is Marcus Samuelsson’s ode to the neighborhood. A $30 lunch the first two weeks of Restaurant Week, weekdays only, features a two course meal that might include a yam and coconut soup with roasted mushrooms, and fried catfish with black-eyed peas. 310 Lenox Avenue, near 126th Street, Harlem

Hearth is the East Village’s long-running farm-to-table restaurant from chef Marco Canora. He offers a $45 dinner, six days a week with three courses that might include the Tuscan soup ribollita, a wood-roasted local fish, and olive oil cake for dessert. 403 E. 12th Street, at First Avenue, East Village