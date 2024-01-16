A Popular French Bistro Is Closing for the ‘Foreseeable Future’

Mornings in Greenpoint won’t be the same after the temporary closure of Chez Ma Tante. The six-year-old French restaurant known for its pancakes is shutting down for the “foreseeable future” on February 18. “We have received disappointing news about our building,” owners Aidan O’Neil and Jake Leiber announced on Friday. The restaurant will close to make “necessary repairs” to the building at 90 Calyer Street and Franklin Street, where it’s been since 2017. The closure could last several months.

A Cambodian restaurant returns in Manhattan

Angkor, one of the city’s few Cambodian restaurants, was open on the Upper East Side for years — before it closed during the pandemic. In February, owners Minh and Mandy Truong will return to the same space, at 408 East 64th Street, between First and York avenues. After the building’s previous tenant, East River Eatery, closed, the landlord contacted the Truongs to see if they would be interested in opening another restaurant. They were. Their new business, called Bayon, will have 52 seats and a small backyard.

Lolo’s Seafood Shack is shutting down

A Harlem restaurant known for its seafood boils is shutting down. Lolo’s Seafood Shack, which served a mash-up of Caribbean and Cape Cod foods, will close at 303 W. 116th Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, after a decade, owner Leticia Skai Young-Mohan announced at the start of the year. The restaurant’s lease is up and won’t be renewed. Young-Mohan opened the restaurant with her husband, Raymond Mohan, in 2014. Eater’s longtime critic, Ryan Sutton, called Lolo’s peak summer eating. There’s another location in Market 57, a food hall from the James Beard Foundation.

Grindhaus isn’t closing after all

After hinting at a dramatic exit, Red Hook restaurant Grindhaus won’t be closing after all. In December, the eccentric, well-reviewed American restaurant temporarily closed, then shared a cryptic message on social media: “Grindhaus has gone dark. No further questions at this time.” The restaurant re-entered stage left last week. Instead of closing, owner Erin Norris, who first opened the restaurant more than a decade ago during Hurricane Sandy, is rebranding and changing its name. It reopens as Ourhaus on February 14.