Sanmiwago’s Popular Pan-Fried Dumplings Are Coming to Fidi

Sanmiwago, a Taiwanese food stall that landed on the New York Times list of the city’s best affordable restaurants, is opening another location. The business has a “coming soon” sign on a corner storefront in the Financial District at 62 William Street and Cedar Street. The restaurant started as a stall in the Mott Street Eatery food court before opening a full storefront in Chinatown earlier this year. It’s known for its steamed and pan-fried dumplings filled with chicken, pork, cabbage, and chives.

A new bar backed by an alum of Double Chicken Please

Ray Zhou, an alum of Double Chicken Please, and Zhaojin Dai, the former sous chef at the Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik, are behind the menus at Chinato, a new bar at 108 Stanton Street, at Ludlow Street, on the Lower East Side. Cocktails mixed with corn, bell pepper, clarified yogurt, and other unusual ingredients are named after songs by artists like Snoop Dogg and Brad Paisley; they start at around $20. The owners are Teng Huang of Midtown’s Shinjuku Ramen and Xiong Ying behind the rooftop bar at Flushing’s Parc Hotel.

P.J. Clarke’s reopens upstairs room closed by pandemic

The upstairs dining room at P.J. Clarke’s will reopen next week after closing more than three years ago due to the pandemic. The second-floor space was once a private dining room: Now it’s open to anyone with a reservation. Tables can be booked between noon and 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday — an attempt to capture the business lunch and happy hour crowds, according to Crain’s New York Business. The 90-seat dining room downstairs stays open until midnight most days of the week.

Gray’s Papaya has a new fan

NYC Department of Sanitation’s X feed declares September 7 Gray’s Papaya Day after what it deems a top-notch performance.