Restaurant openings have picked up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in September 2023. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

September 7

Chelsea: The Motto hotel, a micro-chain from Hilton, opened in Chelsea at the start of the year; as of this week, it has another location in Times Square. Lulla is the restaurant for the Chelsea location. The all-day, Italian American restaurant is spread out over the first and second floors of the hotel. It serves tiramisu overnight oats, a breakfast sandwich with burrata, and larger items at dinner, like a $19 burger with caramelized onions and roast tomatoes. 113 W. 24th South, near Sixth Avenue

East Village: Cafe La Fe, a new coffee shop in the East Village, differentiates itself with a menu of empanadas and arepas. The cafe is located in the former home of Pinky’s Space, an art gallery that waged war with the city after its outdoor setup was torn down. 70 E. First Street, between First and Second avenues

East Village: The popular Portuguese custard tart shop Joey Bats has a new location on Avenue B, the website EV Grieve reports. Since 2016, its owner, Joey Batista, has sold pastéis de nata at street fairs across the city. He opened his first storefront on the Lower East Side in 2019 and followed up with a second location at Chelsea Market last year. 50 Avenue B, between Third and Fourth streets

Greenpoint: Across the street from Brooklyn’s decades-old Three Decker Diner, there’s now a shiny new noodle shop. Rice Noodles opened last month in a bright orange storefront that advertises soup dumplings, fried chicken, and a range of noodle soups, with toppings like sliced Spam and squid balls. A neon sign on the wall compares the restaurant’s noodles to “Chinese pasta.” 694 Manhattan Avenue, near Norman Avenue

Greenpoint: Shuichi Kotani, a soba master who supplies buckwheat noodles to some of New York’s top Japanese restaurants, opens his own restaurant this week. Uzuki serves a range of buckwheat-based dishes, like duck shio noodle soup, sesame custard, and ice cream. The restaurant is located in a converted warehouse; it has 32 tables and a counter. 95 Guernsey Street, near Norman Avenue