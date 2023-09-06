Ignacio Mattos Is Ditching Lodi’s Bakery

Lodi, the splashy Italian Rockefeller Center bakery cafe from Ignacio Mattos, is shutting down its bakery to add another 24 or so seats to the dining room. The move brings the restaurant’s capacity to nearly 130 seats, including outdoor tables. The menu of salumi, antipasti, focaccia, and cheeses will stay the same for now, a spokesperson confirms, with no more grab-and-go sandwiches. The restaurant hasn’t said where it will buy its bread; there won’t be pastries, though there will be desserts. Employees, who learned of the changes this week, attempted to unionize earlier this year. The restaurant will not close as the bakery reconfigures the dining room.

Another switch-up at Rockefeller Center

The chef and restaurateur Greg Baxtrom of Olmsted in Prospect Heights, has changed his Rockefeller Center menu at 5 Acres to be a collection of retro classics similar to the menu at Patty Ann’s, the Brooklyn restaurant he named after his mother. Look for items like spinach and artichoke dip, a turkey club, BLT flatbread, shrimp scampi, a Wisconsin cheddar burger, baked rigatoni, and cookies a la mode.

Michelin-starred restaurant to open a sibling bakery

Chef Hirohisa Hayashi of the Michelin-starred restaurant Hirohisa is opening Mio Mio at 61 Vandam Street, near Hudson Street. The Japanese bakery will offer items like dainty fruit sandwiches, sakekasu dacquoise (in the shape of macarons), and ice creams in flavors like strawberry and matcha. Pickup is available now. The space appears to be a work-in-progress with a projected opening in the fall.

A new spot for the Bâtard space is opening soon

Tina Vaughn and her husband, chef Chip Smith — who ran the Lilliputian French spot the Simone on the Upper East Side for nearly a decade — will be opening Eulalie later this month at 239 W. Broadway, near White Street, in what had been Drew Nieporent’s Montrachet, and later, Bâtard. The room “has a more traditional look and fewer seats than before, but Mr. Smith’s country French food and Ms. Vaughn’s handwritten menu will be familiar,“ according to the New York Times.