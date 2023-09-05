New York Will Share a Stage for 2023 Michelin Stars Ceremony

In a departure from tradition, the Michelin Guide announced it will hold its much-anticipated ceremony on November 7 this year — and reveal stars for New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. at the same time.

“We are excited to unveil this new format to unite chefs from these great locations in one place for such an exciting evening,” Gwendal Poullennec, the director of the Michelin Guides, said in a press release. The invitation-only event will take place at Tribeca events space Spring Studios in Tribeca.

In 2022, the New York awards took place on October 6. Last year, the headliners were that Eleven Madison Park — what started as an omnivorous restaurant that turned vegan (and its subsequent issues) — maintained three-star status. Another eyebrow raiser was two stars for Al Coro — only opened three months before the awards. Fast forward and it’s poised to close, now that Tao has bought the restaurant.

Last year’s New York awards included five three-star restaurants, 13 two-starred restaurants, and the remaining 50 or so one-star restaurants, with 17 new one-starred restaurants added to the New York list. Eleven restaurants were dropped, with Peter Luger and Major Food Group’s Carbone among them.

Over 120 Michelin Bib Gourmands were also announced a week earlier, on September 22: the consolation prize to the fancier restaurants and a boon to scrappy indie restaurants that happen to land one. Michelin has not yet responded to an inquiry as to when the three cities will hear about their Bib Gourmands.

Two other three-star restaurants are seeing changes ahead of this year’s awards. Three-starred Per Se is temporarily closed for renovation since July, with plans to open in Late September, according to the site. And of course, late last month, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, following a high-profile dispute, is also temporarily closed and promoting longtime chefs at the restaurant, Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins — with reservations available starting October 4.

A couple starred restaurants have also shuttered this year: In Tribeca, Bâtard closed in May, with Drew Nieporent giving up the space he had held onto since the ’80s. Earlier this summer, one-starred Sushi Ginza Onodera closed. “The New York dining scene, particularly the sushi omakase scene, has undergone significant transformations during the past seven years,” restaurant manager, Yoko Yamaguchi, said in a statement.

New York landed the first Michelin Guide in North American in 2005, followed by San Francisco in 2008; Chicago in 2011; Washington, D.C. in 2017. The tire manufacturer started with a free Guide in 1900 in correlation with the rise of car travel in France.