California Burritos, With French Fries in Them, Are Coming Soon to Chelsea

Manhattan’s popular burrito shop Electric Burrito is expanding. Alex Thaboua, the restaurant’s owner, has signed a lease on a second location at 307 W. 17th Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues. The Chelsea address was previously home to Pizza Italia, a brick-oven pizzeria. Electric Burrito opened its original location in the East Village in 2021. The shop is known for its California burritos filled with french fries. An opening date has not been announced.

Fans of Jimmy Buffett pour one out at Margaritaville

Following the death of Jimmy Buffett on Friday, Parrotheads from near and far flocked to Margaritaville to pay tribute. “Everyone I know has been texting and posting from here,” one customer told the New York Post. The troubled tropical venue in Times Square filed for bankruptcy last month; the Manhattan resort is one of 40 current and upcoming Margaritaville locations around the world.

A bookstore finds a ‘temporary’ home after a fire

Yu & Me Books, a small bookstore in Chinatown, is back open at a new location after burning down this summer. The popular shop will reopen at the Market Line food hall on the Lower East Side on September 16. Owner Lucy Yu calls the new home “temporary.” Opening hours are Tuesday to Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.