Historic Grocer Sahadi’s Is Returning to Manhattan

Sahadi’s, the iconic New York grocer specializing in Middle Eastern ingredients, first opened in 1895 in Manhattan, before relocating to its Brooklyn Heights headquarters. Now, nearly 130 years later, the team is returning to its Manhattan roots. Sahadi’s will add a new location — which will be its only in Manhattan for the moment — inside of Market57, the James Beard food hall, which opened earlier this year at Pier 57. The new location is reportedly going to include a sit-down spot, according to WhatNowNY. Additionally, Sahadi’s has a sibling outpost in Industry City, which opened in 2019. Eater has reached out to Sahadi’s for more information.

A new sandwich and soup shop arrives at Essex Market

Chomps-Élysées is a forthcoming food stand inside of the Essex Market, serving soups and sandwiches with a “vegetable heavy” focus. This is owner Tiffany Iung’s first storefront and the name is a reference to when she lived near the Champs-Élysées in Paris; previously she worked as the vendor support coordinator at the Essex Market and in restaurant PR. Lung’s space replaces Peasant Stock, a longtime stall at the new Essex Market as well as the original, which closed this summer after a decade in business. Chomps-Élysées is set to open this October.

Kimika chef helps relaunch the Chino Grande menu

Chino Grande, a laid-back “karaoke saloon,” opened by Win Son co-owner Josh Ku in 2022, is switching things up. Now, the menu — originally designed by Paul Cacici of Decades Pizza — has received an overhaul from Christine Lau, the executive chef at Kimika, the restaurant where she gained a nod as semifinalist for Best New Restaurant for the James Beard Awards. The new menu leans into Chino-Latino cuisine.

A Sonic is headed for Williamsburg

In 2021, Sonic announced its first Manhattan location. Now, a location — sans drive-in — has opened at 730 Broadway, near Flushing Avenue, in Williamsburg.