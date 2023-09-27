Comedy Club Where Tina Fey Got Her Start Is Opening Soon in Williamsburg

Second City, the Chicago comedy club known for launching the careers of comedians like Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert, announced last fall that it had signed on a space in Williamsburg — its first expansion to New York. Now the 11,900-square-foot venue — which reportedly will also include a full-service restaurant and bar in addition to its stages — has an opening date: November 16 at 64 N. Ninth Street, near Kent Avenue, according to Greenpointers. The opening comes on the heels of the venue being accused of alleged union-busting tactics after it closed an outpost in Los Angeles, following staff unionization efforts.

A Japanese cafe expands on the Lower East Side

Davelle, the Lower East Side Japanese all-day cafe that has drawn crowds for its checkerboard-designed toasts, has expanded next door, taking over another storefront at the same address, 102 Suffolk Street, near Delancey Street — only now geared towards takeout. Davelle was first opened in 2018 by owner Yudai Kanayama — known for Izakaya in the East Village — who has since gone on to open hotspots like Dr. Clark in Chinatown.

Los Angeles restaurant Birdie G’s is coming to NYC

For one night only Jeremy Fox of the acclaimed Los Angeles restaurant Birdie G’s, known for modern takes on Eastern European food, will host an event at the acclaimed Korean restaurant Atoboy. Reservations went up yesterday for the dinner that will take place on October 10. They’ve already sold out but you can put yourself on the waitlist.

Becoming a bounty hunter for bar noise complaints is a full-on job

Noise at bars is for sure an issue in New York, but one should raise an eyebrow at the way narc-ing on it has allegedly become an industry to profit from: “Far too many bar and restaurant owners have been victimized by a summons spree initiated by a tiny group of private bounty hunters,” according to the New York Hospitality Alliance.