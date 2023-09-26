Zingerman’s Deli, an iconic Jewish delicatessen based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is coming to Manhattan in October. The 41-year-old deli, located near the University of Michigan and called one of the best places in the country to eat pastrami by Eater’s critic, will pop up at the Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market (601 W. 26th Street, near 11th Avenue) on October 7. It’s bringing seven sandwiches, including its Reuben, pastrami with Emmentaler cheese, and corned beef on rye. Sandwiches come with pickles, chips, potato salad, and cole slaw. The pop-up runs from noon to 8 p.m., or until sold out.

A fake steakhouse comes to life for a night

Mehran’s Steak House, a fake Google listing attached to an Upper East Side brownstone, came to life over the weekend, the New York Times reports. For more than a year, the “restaurant” started by three friends has claimed on its website that it is “fully booked for the next six months”: Last week, diners from a waiting list of more than 900 people received calls that a table had opened up. They arrived at a staged dinner in Manhattan on Saturday where a $114 menu of salad, steak, and meatballs was served.

A popular seafood shop heads to Williamsburg

Shipwreck Seafood Boutique is opening a location in Williamsburg. The popular business, which started with a seafood shop in Bed-Stuy and expanded last year with a fish fry in the neighborhood, is opening in Williamsburg, at 271 Grand Street, near Roebling Street, this fall. Joey Lugo, its owner, shared a photograph of the new storefront on Instagram on Monday.

A seasonal pop-up at Bryant Park

The Migrant Kitchen is one of a handful of seasonal businesses operating around Bryant Park’s skating rink this year. The Middle Eastern and Latin restaurant, which now has three locations in Manhattan, will sell food from the park between October 27 to January 29. A portion of proceeds support the restaurant’s mission to feed New Yorkers facing food insecurity. In 2021, Eater’s critic called the Migrant Kitchen “damn good.”