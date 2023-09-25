 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A blonde bar and tables at Roscioli.
The upstairs bar at Roscioli.
Gary He

Snack Hard and Drink Wine Upstairs at Roscioli From Rome

A sit-down Italian deli with a menu made for grazing opens next week

by Melissa McCart
Photography by Gary He
Melissa McCart is the editor for Eater New York.

The upstairs a la carte spot from Roman import Roscioli will open on October 2, a more casual alternative to the $130 per person tasting menu and wine cellar that opened in July on the lower level.

Roscioli, the Roman institution that started in Italy with a bakery, followed by a salumeria, then a wine bar, is a partnership between Rimessa Roscioli partner Alessandro Pepe and Ariel Arce (Air’s Champagne Parlor, Tokyo Record Bar), in what had been Niche Niche. The duo opened the downstairs in July as a tasting menu restaurant.

With 40 seats, the upstairs space is as much a provisions-and-wine shop as a restaurant, with shelves lined with cans and bottles and meats and cheeses on display. The a la carte menu is divided between the cucina, where things are cooked, and the deli, where things are sliced (or opened and plated). Unlike a restaurant where, even in an open kitchen, the goings-on can feel like a stage, the stations for slicing and serving are tucked among the room. Tables are positioned so customers are seated in the middle of it all.

The dining area upstairs at Roscioli, with blonde seating and shelves lined with product.
The upstairs dining room.
A close up of a blonde bar with meat and cheeses in view.
The upstairs bar.
A hand grabs cheeses from Roscioli’s cheese case.
Meats and cheeses are on display.

There are a couple of approaches to grabbing a bite. The first is a snacker’s paradise route, with items like suppli, a baton of fried risotto with cheese in the center ($5), and a plate of mortadella with Parmesan and balsamic ($18). Consider one of five variations on burrata, such as one with zucchini and mint ($18). Round it out with some oil-preserved artichokes (sott’olio), and if you’re with a group, a selection of salumi ($32) or fancy tinned tuna ($24 to $26).

For a more formidable meal, the restaurant also offers pasta, like Amatriciana, cacio e pepe, and carbonara ($20 to $22). These are straight-ahead Roman styles — no creative takes on standards — and the pasta will likely be far more al dente than at most Italian spots. Main courses aren’t grand affairs: a roasted onion, meatballs, or a Roman lobster roll ($85) for a splurge. Or relinquish decision-making and order the Tutto Rimessa, with a sampling from every course, for $40 a person.

It’s dinner only, for now, with some seats reserved for walk-ins and a limited number available on Resy. Roscioli’s upstairs hours will start at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

