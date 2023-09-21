Danny Meyer’s Daily Provisions Opens First Brooklyn Location — With Booze

Daily Provisions brings its coffee and crullers to Brooklyn this week, plus beer, wine, and cocktails, a spokesperson confirms. The Danny Meyer cafe opened a new 1,500-square-foot location in Cobble Hill (151 Court Street, near Pacific Street) on Wednesday morning, its fifth shop in the city and first in the borough. A cannoli cruller filled with ricotta mascarpone cream is new to this location; it’s available during the first two weeks of opening.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake open a bar

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake now own a Midtown bar together. T-Squared, in Midtown, is a 22,000-square-foot adult playground with $21 cocktails, golf simulator arcade games, and around 30 televisions, including one that’s 200 inches. “Atmospherically, the establishment hews closer to Woods’ personality than Timberlake’s,” the New York Post wrote on opening night. “Translation: It doesn’t have one.”

Where the Bidens ate in New York City

President Joe Biden and his family have been in town since Sunday for the United Nations General Assembly, and they’re sticking to classics: They visited the 40-year-old restaurant Il Cantinori in Greenwich Village earlier this week; then yesterday, Dr. Jill Biden stopped by Breads Bakery in Rockefeller Center to pick up some chocolate babka, a spokesperson confirmed. — Melissa McCart, editor

A viral bakery opens a wine bar

It’s always a question of what to do with a bakery during the off-hours. At L’Appartement 4F, a Brooklyn bakery that became famous online for its croissant cereal, the owners Gautier and Ashley Coiffard have opened a small bar upstairs with French wines, sourdough bread, and cheeses. The bar has around 25 seats with reservations available online.