A Big-Deal Los Angeles Restaurant Is Coming to New York

Camphor, the Los Angeles bistro with a Michelin star, is coming to New York City next week as part of a pop-up with the Vietnamese restaurant Monsieur Vo. On September 27, the two businesses will serve a four-course tasting menu with Vietnamese beef stew and French onion tarts. Tickets priced at $195 per person are available on Resy. Camphor, from two alums of the French chef Alain Ducasse, opened in Los Angeles in March 2022; it was awarded a Michelin star later that year.

Another taqueria from a popular Mexican restaurant

Earlier this month, Eater reported that Gerardo Alcaraz and Chris Reyes, the chef and owner of the Mexican restaurant Aldama, were opening Tacos and Tostadas El Chato in the Market Line food hall. Later this year, the taqueria will open a second location at 620 Manhattan Avenue, near Nassau Avenue, in Greenpoint — the former location of Screamer’s Pizzeria, which closed on September 4. The taqueria will specialize in carne asada, al pastor, and other meats, with seafood tostadas inspired by Aldama’s summer pop-up.

Chicken and biscuits at the James Beard food hall

The pop-up HoneyBunny Chicken and Biscuits is the newest face at Market 57, the food hall from James Beard at Pier 57. From now through March 1, the business will serve fried chicken, biscuits, and seafood burgers from a kiosk in the food hall. The pop-up is part of the James Beard Foundation’s new Good To Go initiative, which looks “to incubate new, fast-casual concepts.”

A new book honors old-school New York

James and Karla Murray, photographers devoted to capturing oddball and old-school storefronts in New York City, published their newest book on Tuesday. Store Front NYC: Photographs of the City’s Independent Shops, Past and Present is “a guidebook and a love letter to a city that never sleeps, and is always evolving.”