This Hip Italian Sandwich Shop Is Opening Uptown

Regina’s Grocery, the hip Italian sandwich shop that first opened on Orchard Street, is expanding to the Upper East Side. A new location is in the works at 300 E. 88th Street, between First and Second avenues, just down the street from another Italian provisions store, Milano Market, that went viral on TikTok in recent years for its chicken Caesar salad wraps. Regina’s owner, Roman Grandinetti, named the sandwich shop after his mother, Regina, gaining a following upon opening back in 2017 among a downtown New York set. Grandinetti expanded with a second location in the area, followed by its first Brooklyn location, which debuted this year. Eater has reached out to Grandinetti for more information.

A Greenpoint wine bar is closing next month

Coast and Valley, a California-influenced wine bar located on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, will close on October 29, after a four-year run. In a statement to Greenpointers, the team attributed the closure to an inability to bounce back from COVID, as well as personal health issues. The wine bar was known for specializing in wine from the West Coast, with an emphasis on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ makers; its poached chicken was the star dish from the get-go in 2019.

A new restaurant from a KBBQ team

The owners of New Wonjo, a Korean barbecue restaurant in Manhattan, are plotting Octo, billed as a high-end Korean and Chinese restaurant. Located in Koreatown at 1 East 33rd Street, at Fifth Avenue, the kitchen will be led by chef Segun Song, who was previously the sous chef at Palais de Chine at L’Escape Hotel, in South Korea. It’s aiming for an October opening, according to a spokesperson.

A new Manhattan spot from Salil Mehta

Salil Mehta, one of the city’s most prolific restaurateurs (Laut, Wau, Kebab Aur Sharab), is back at it with Kanniyakumari, aiming for a December opening. The menu will look at Southern India and Sri Lanka; it’s located at 11 E. 17th Street, near Fifth Avenue, in Union Square. Meanwhile, Mehta has added the private dining room, the Whisky Room, to Kebab Aur Sharab, with a separate menu, an Indian-influenced omakase, only available there.

Another big-box grocery option

For those who use Target as a grocery store, the opening date for the one at 10 Union Square East, near East 15th Street, is Oct. 22 — a few days after the opening of the Astor Place Wegmans.