Scarr’s Has Opened an Omakase Sushi Spot

Last year, Scarr Pimentel of Scarr’s announced that he would relocate his pizzeria across the street, and flip the original space into an omakase counter. This weekend, Pimentel opened Sushi Oku at 22 Orchard Street. The omakase restaurant ($165 per person for 17 courses), is a partnership between Pimentel and Ryan Chadwick, who owns the sushi spot, Taikun; Taikun’s executive chef, Kei Yoshino, runs the kitchen here as well, according to Grub Street. The ’70s-styled interiors have remained intact. Reservations are open online.

April Bloomfield’s new restaurant is open

Chef April Bloomfield’s comeback since the fall-out of the Spotted Pig, launched this weekend. Sailor, Bloomfield’s partnership with restaurateur Gabriel Stulman, is currently talking walk-in seating, from Wednesday through Sunday; reservations will launch later this month, according to its Resy. Sailor is located at 228 Dekalb Avenue, at Clermont Avenue.

Mercer Street Hospitality to open Union Square restaurant

The restaurant in what had been Todd English’s Olives in the flagship Union Square W Hotel has a name and a chef: The 120-seat Seahorse will open in November, a seafood-centric French-inspired hotel bar and restaurant from Mercer Street Hospitality. The executive chef, Paul Hargrove, comes from Stone Barns at Blue Hill, followed by Manhattan’s Standard Grill. Look for a raw bar menu and greenmarket influences, says restaurateur John McDonald, as well as in-house baking— sourdough, flatbread, breakfast pastry — from Patrick Shaw-Kitch. David Rockwell has redesigned the space. The new location will include a just-built rooftop bar with a retractable roof.

Dead Rabbit team’s new bar debuts this week

As Eater reported, Irish Exit is a cocktail bar inside the Moynihan Train Hall. The Irish coffees Dead Rabbit has come to be known for will be a focus. The bar opens today, September 18.