Miss Ada Team Is Opening a New Restaurant and Bakery

Theodora is opening in October at 7 Greene Avenue, near Fulton Street, in Fort Greene, from owner Tomer Blechman of the Mediterranean restaurant Miss Ada, especially popular in the neighborhood for brunch. The new spot will “offer a menu focusing on dry-aged fish and seasonal produce, anchored by an open kitchen and wood-fired cooking,” according to a spokesperson; natural wine will also be available. Theodora is part of a larger takeover on Greene Avenue. Blechman has also signed on a space down the street, a former deli, that he plans to turn into a bakery. He also operates Nili, a cafe in Carroll Gardens that opened in 2020.

A new bakery from the team behind Nami Nori

Since opening in the West Village, hand roll spot Nami Nori expanded to Williamsburg, and Montclair, New Jersey. This fall, the team is gearing up to open a new concept, a Japanese bakery and teahouse called Postcard by Nami Nori. “Expect housemade pastries, sandos, bubble tea and more,” says a spokesperson. Postcard by Nami Nori is located next to the original location of the restaurant at 31 Carmine Street, near Bleecker Street.

Slice shop from Lilia co-owner opens at Barclays

Earlier this week, Fini Pizza, the slice shop from Lilia co-owner Sean Feeney, opened at Barclays Center, after being announced earlier this summer. This is Fini’s third location, with the first having opened in Williamsburg in 2022, followed by a satellite outpost in Amagansett, in the Hamptons. It replaces the Starbucks once housed in the building, at 620 Atlantic Avenue, at Flatbush Avenue.

A mushroom pop-up is staying put

&Beer, originally intended to be a pop-up residency space where beer remained the constant by Ravi DeRossi’s Overthrow Hospitality, says it's keeping its vegan mushroom theme as the permanent menu. &Beer opened in the East Village in May at 21 E. Seventh Street, between Second and Third Avenue, and garnered a nod from Grub Street thereafter.