Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants continue to close due to the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. At least 4,500 food businesses have shuttered since March 2020. Since it’s difficult to track closings in real-time, experts say that number is likely much higher — and could take years to fully assess.

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes one of Brooklyn’s top Mexican restaurants, a decades-old bar in Manhattan, and a Greek restaurant with deep roots in Tribeca. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com.

September 15

Bushwick: Newyorktitlan, the charming pancakes and chilaquiles spot from Julio Jiménez, is closed after about a six-year run. When first conceptualized in 2016, the restaurant offered bagels and salads — inherited from a past owner — before coming in its own. Over the years, Jiménez worked back and front-of-house for places like Wylie Dufresne’s Wd~50 and several Major Food Group restaurants, and continued in service in tandem with running his own spot. This spring he lamented the struggle, telling Eater: “Will we be here in a year? I’m not sure.” It’s been marked permanently closed on Google and Yelp.

Chinatown: Owner Mei Leung has retired after 25 years of running this Chinatown rice roll cart, sometimes called Mei Cart. Throughout more than two decades, the stall had been operating at 153 Centre Street, near Canal Street, where, at one point, it served rice rolls for $1.

Clinton Hill: After 14 years, Pilar Cuban Eatery closed on August 27, though its neighboring bakery will remain open and will weave in dishes from the restaurant. Fans, take note: The owners say they’re opening a spot in Industry City by the end of the year.

Cobble Hill: Open since 2020, the HiHi Room closed earlier this month in Cobble Hill. “.... We hope we’ve provided you with the refuge and comfort that you’ve provided us with these last few years,” the team wrote in its Instagram announcement. The restaurant was the first full-service establishment from the team behind the popular chain of New York sandwich shops, Court Street Grocers. They also own S&P luncheonette in Manhattan.

Fidi: Seeds and Weeds in the Tin Building has closed to become a second location of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s abcV.

Greenpoint: After 14 years, Cup Coffee has shuttered in Greenpoint. Its last day of operation was August 30. “ Unfortunately, COVID hit us pretty hard, and like many other small businesses, we never quite recovered,” the owner told Greenpointers.

Greenpoint: Vegan pizzeria Screamer’s has closed its Greenpoint location. “The lease is up and we’ve had an awesome landlord, but the party has to end eventually,” the restaurant told Greenpointers.

Greenwich Village: Quality Eats, the Greenwich Village steakhouse from the owners of Bad Roman and Smith & Wollensky, has closed after eight years. “We have a lot in the works for the upcoming year and wanted to put our energy into focusing on those projects,” Michael Stillman, the restaurant’s owner, said in a statement.

Jamaica: Queens Lanka, a counter-service Sri Lankan restaurant, has shut down after just one year. John Harold Ranjith Epasinghe, one of the restaurant’s partners, was leasing the space to Rasika Wetthasinghe and Suchira Wijayarathne; he has since pulled out of the business and disputes that he was ever a co-owner, according to Wetthasinghe. The restaurant was known for its lamprais, a Sri Lankan dish made by steaming rice, curry, and other foods into a banana leaf. — Caroline Shin, contributor

Nomad: Palpal, a Korean tapas spot with an open kitchen from the prolific Hand Hospitality has closed after about a year.

Prospect-Lefferts Gardens: Seafood and soul food spot in the neighborhood for six years, Black Nile has closed its standalone location and has become a food truck. “While we expanded to the Flatbush location in hopes that it would serve as a flagship and anchor to our mobile business goals, we did not plan on having to give the location up completely,” the owners wrote on its website.

Sunnyside: After a 15-year run, Arriba Arriba, is no more. “The establishment has a reputation for its sprightly atmosphere, live sports screenings and live music including karaoke,” Queenspost reported.

Upper West Side: Yakitori Sun Chan is done in Manhattan, with a “for sale” sign in the window. The restaurant apparently had health department violations, closed briefly earlier this year, reopened in February, and then permanently closed again.