A Michelin Bib Dim Sum Parlor Is Finally Opening Its New Location

Dim Sum Go Go, the dim sum parlor that first opened in 2000, and last year made the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, is finally opening in the East Village after months in the works. A slender version of the menu will reportedly debut as early as Saturday, with expanded dim sum options to follow. As Eater reported, the Dim Sum Go Go East Village is located at 221 First Avenue, East 13th Street.

Dhamaka chef to launch ice cream

Chef Chintan Pandya, behind one of New York’s most famous Indian restaurants, Dhamaka, is getting into the ice cream game. Pandya will release a thandai and tamarind jam flavor (scoops only), in collaboration with Van Leeuwen, to debut at all stores across the country, in late September, lasting through the end of fall, according to a representative for Pandya.

A soup dumpling chain has expanded

Nan Xiang Xiaolongbao, the Flushing soup dumping parlor that first opened in 2006, has added another location to its “express” fast casual offshoot chain. In June, Nan Xiang Express opened in Williamsburg; now, Downtown Brooklyn has one at 148 Lawrence Street, near Fulton Street — its largest yet.

Fairway to reopen its cafe after years on hiatus

This month, the grocery store Fairway will relaunch its upstairs cafe, located inside the 74th Street Upper West Side location, that’s been closed for the past few years. It’s aiming to debut on September 20, though the date has been a “moving target,” according to the neighborhood blog, the West Side Rag.