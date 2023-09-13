 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michelin Announces 15 More New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

The new additions include Bad Roman, Ariari, and others

by Luke Fortney
A cabbage, almost resembling a Crunchwrap Supreme from Taco Bell, is decorated with small vegetables.
Bad Roman is one of 15 new additions to Michelin’s New York dining guide. The Italian restaurant opened in February.
Lanna Apisukh/Eater NY

The Michelin Guide announced on Wednesday a new round of additions to its dining guide for New York, a list of “recommended” restaurants that’s updated periodically throughout the year. It’s one indication of where Michelin’s dining inspectors have been eating out, although it does not guarantee that a restaurant will receive an award in November.

This time around, 15 restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Westchester join the New York dining guide. The additions include Bad Roman, the “unhinged” Italian steakhouse at Columbus Circle; Ariari, a packed Korean restaurant in the East Village; Raf’s, a “new classic” from chefs at the Michelin-starred Musket Room; and the Yonkers location of New Haven’s famed Frank Pepe Pizzeria.

The restaurants join around 500 spots already on the New York dining guide from past years, including 17 that were added in May. Similar to previous updates to the guide, the new additions emphasize upscale Manhattan restaurants. Of the 15 restaurants added in September, only two are in Brooklyn, while just one is located in Queens.

Being added to the New York guide does not guarantee a restaurant will receive single or multiple stars, nor does it indicate that one will be added to the largest list of more affordable restaurants, known as the Bib Gourmands. This year’s awards will be announced on November 7 at a ceremony in Tribeca — and reveal stars for New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. at the same time.

See the full list of new additions below:

Ariari

Bad Roman

Café Mars

8282

El Fish Marisqueria

Genesis House

Hav & Mar

Meju

Raf’s

Restaurant Yuu

Seoul Salon

The Office at Mr. Moto

Wan Wan

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Sushi Ichimura

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

Rao’s Will Take Reservations for the First Time — in Miami

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

Whole Foods Shoplifter Bites Guard’s Finger: ‘It Was Like a Zombie Movie’

By Luke Fortney

Danny Meyer’s Maialino in Talks to Reopen at Gramercy Park Hotel

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

An East Village Restaurant Ditches Its Tasting Menu for Drinking Snacks

By Luke Fortney

David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar Is Closing

By Melissa McCart