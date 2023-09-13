Michelin Announces 15 More New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

The Michelin Guide announced on Wednesday a new round of additions to its dining guide for New York, a list of “recommended” restaurants that’s updated periodically throughout the year. It’s one indication of where Michelin’s dining inspectors have been eating out, although it does not guarantee that a restaurant will receive an award in November.

This time around, 15 restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Westchester join the New York dining guide. The additions include Bad Roman, the “unhinged” Italian steakhouse at Columbus Circle; Ariari, a packed Korean restaurant in the East Village; Raf’s, a “new classic” from chefs at the Michelin-starred Musket Room; and the Yonkers location of New Haven’s famed Frank Pepe Pizzeria.

The restaurants join around 500 spots already on the New York dining guide from past years, including 17 that were added in May. Similar to previous updates to the guide, the new additions emphasize upscale Manhattan restaurants. Of the 15 restaurants added in September, only two are in Brooklyn, while just one is located in Queens.

Being added to the New York guide does not guarantee a restaurant will receive single or multiple stars, nor does it indicate that one will be added to the largest list of more affordable restaurants, known as the Bib Gourmands. This year’s awards will be announced on November 7 at a ceremony in Tribeca — and reveal stars for New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. at the same time.

See the full list of new additions below:

Ariari

Bad Roman

Café Mars

8282

El Fish Marisqueria

Genesis House

Hav & Mar

Meju

Raf’s

Restaurant Yuu

Seoul Salon

The Office at Mr. Moto

Wan Wan

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Sushi Ichimura