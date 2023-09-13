Rao’s, an Invite-Only Restaurant, Will Take Reservations for First Time — in Miami

Rao’s, the East Harlem red sauce restaurant that doesn’t take reservations, is on its way to opening in Miami: Page Six spotted chef Dino Gatto at the restaurant’s new location this week — the former home of Lure Fishbar in the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The new space, under owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci, is bigger than the original and will accept reservations, not just tables for its regulars, according to the publication. It is set to open in late October or early November. The restaurant will join a handful of other New York City hot spots that have locations in Miami, including Lucali, Cote, and Joe’s Pizza.

More unusual croissants show up in Manhattan

Unregular Pizza, a Manhattan restaurant that made headlines after bartering its pizza slices for homemade desserts and other goods, opened a bakery at 124 Fourth Avenue, near East 12th Street, on Wednesday morning. Unregular Bakery serves a few unusual croissants: One, a variation on pain au chocolat, is shaped like a honeycomb and filled with pieces of French chocolate; another is made with ground coffee beans. The espresso, by the way, comes from Sant’Eustachio Il Caffè, a Roman fan-favorite that’s hard to find in the States. Opening hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

A California celebrity chef is opening a New York restaurant

San Francisco-based celebrity chef, Michael Mina — whose restaurants like Bourbon Steak and Wit and Wisdom reside in hotels in Washington, D.C., Sonoma, and Vegas — is opening his first New York restaurant in November at the five-star hotel, Essex House at 160 Central Park South, near Seventh Avenue, the New York Times reports. It takes over a space that had been an Alain Ducasse restaurant. — Melissa McCart, editor

A comfort food restaurant will replace a Greenpoint bistro

Greenpoint’s Le Fond, a French bistro open for nine years, will close in October. Chef and owner Jake Eberle and his wife, are moving upstate to take over the North Branch Inn, in Callicoon, New York. Eberle has handed over the space to Allyx Seemann, an early-days waiter at Le Fond, who has worked in the kitchens of Jean-Georges and Nura, also in Greenpoint. Seemann’s first restaurant, Gator, will replace the former bistro, now with “seasonal, shareable plates with roots in contemporary comfort” with an interior design scheme hoping to evoke midcentury “groovy nostalgia.” This fall, it’s slated to open at 105 Norman Avenue, at Leonard Street. — Emma Orlow, reporter