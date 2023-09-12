Whole Foods Shoplifter Bites Guard’s Finger: ‘It Was Like a Zombie Movie’

Over the weekend at Whole Foods on the Upper East Side (1551 Third Avenue at East 87th Street), an alleged shoplifter — part of a two-person team that reportedly took merchandise and attempted to walk out of the store — was confronted by a security guard. A fight broke out, a bottle was thrown at one guard, and another guard, who wrestled a suspect down, was bitten, according to the NYPD. The bite broke through the skin and partially took off a fingernail, Upper East Site reports. “It was like a zombie movie,” a security guard told the website. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

The Queens Night Market returns on Saturday

The Queens Night Market is back this weekend after a month off. The outdoor festival returns on September 16 and will continue every Saturday night through the end of October from 5 p.m. to midnight. The Queens Night Market is known for its $6 price cap on food items and wide representation of immigrant cuisines. The market started its season in April this year; it closed for a month beginning in August during the U.S. Open.

The end of a coffee company in Brooklyn

Little Skips, a small chain of coffee shops in Brooklyn, is closing its last location. “The past few years in business & life have been the most challenging I’ve ever experienced,” owner Linda Thach shared on Instagram. “i must bow out of it now with whatever grace I have left.” Thach opened her first coffee shop in Bushwick in 2008. She opened five more, but things took a turn in recent years: The original shop shuttered in 2019 due to a rent increase, and an outpost in Prospect Lefferts Gardens followed last month. The last Little Skips, at 1643 Broadway and Hudson Boulevard, in Bushwick, closes on September 17.