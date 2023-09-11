Danny Meyer’s Maialino in Talks to Reopen at Gramercy Park Hotel

Maialino, Danny Meyer’s Roman restaurant that operated out of the Gramercy Park Hotel for more than a decade, is in talks to reopen in its original home.

Maialino is the bigger sibling to Maialino (vicino) that closed in the Redbury Hotel in August, along with Marta, the pizzeria that Meyer opened at the hotel in 2014. The exodus was announced after the hotel said it would close to the public to house asylum seekers. “The viability of our business relies significantly on hotel-related F&B operations, including event venues and the lobby bar, spaces that are now unavailable for our use,” a spokesperson said at the time. Maialino (vicino) opened at the Redbury Hotel just last year.

The restaurant is now in talks to reopen at its original location in Gramercy Park. In August, MCR Hotels, the country’s third-largest hotel operator, purchased the lease for the Gramercy Park Hotel for roughly $50 million. The hotel temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic and has been in foreclosure since last year. The 200-room hotel will reopen to the public following renovations in 2025, the Wall Street Journal reports.

As part of the reopening, the hotel is considering plans to bring back Maialino, which shuttered when the hotel closed in 2020. “We can confirm that we are in active discussions to return Maialino to its original home on Gramercy Park,” a spokesperson for Union Square Hospitality Group, which oversees the restaurant, said in a statement to Eater.

The original Maialino opened at the Gramercy Park Hotel in 2009. The Roman restaurant was Meyer’s first upscale spot since opening the Modern at the Museum of Modern Art in 2005. “Diners will find tablecloths, but short ones, in the hopes that they’ll get the subtle hint that this is nice but not too formal,” Eater wrote at the time.