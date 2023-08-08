The Meatball Shop, Once a Thriving Chain, Down to One Location

The Meatball Shop, a fast-casual restaurant that opened a decade ago, as fast-casual restaurants were rapidly expanding their territories across New York, has closed another one of its storefronts. The brand had seven locations at its peak and sold its sauces in grocery stores. Now it’s down to one restaurant. Its shop at 1462 Second Avenue, between East 76 and 77th streets, shut down this week without notice after a decade at this address, according to the website Upper East Site. The company closed another of its storefronts, in Williamsburg, earlier this year. The original Meatball Shop opened on the Lower East Side in 2010. Its only remaining storefront is located at 798 Ninth Avenue, and West 53rd Street, in Hell’s Kitchen.

Another Los Angeles coffee shop opens in New York

Coffee for Sasquatch, a coffee shop with a single location in Los Angeles, opened on August 4 at 384 Broome Street, near Mulberry Street, in Nolita. The shop uses beans from Ritual, a roaster in San Francisco, and Brooklyn’s Partners Coffee. It’s the second coffee shop from from LA to expand to New York this year: In April, another West Coast roaster, Dayglow, announced that it’s opening a coffee shop and brewery in Bushwick this year.

A hand-pulled noodle shop heads uptown

Super Taste, a hand-pulled noodle shop on the edge of Manhattan’s Chinatown, is opening a new spot: Construction is underway on the restaurant’s second location, a small storefront at 1502 Fir Avenue, between 78th and 79th streets, on the Upper East Side, Upper East Site reports. The business, open at its original location since 2005, is popular for its affordable hand-pulled noodles served in broths and sauces.

A summer night market returns to Chinatown

From 8 to 11 p.m. this Friday, the non-profit Think! Chinatown will turn Forsyth Plaza into a night market with live performances and hot food sold from local vendors. In past years, the event has taken place monthly at the public park at Forsyth and Canal streets in Manhattan’s Chinatown. The next one is planned for Friday, August 11. Free admission.