Jollibee Is Opening Its First Location in Brooklyn

The Filipino fast-food chain with a devoted fanbase in the United States, Jollibee is opening in Brooklyn. The company’s newest outpost in East Flatbush, located at 5212 Kings Highway, at East 52nd Street, opens in September, according to an online listing. It will be the fifth Jollibee in the city and the first located in Brooklyn. The chain has been expanding in New York: It opened a flagship in Times Square last year, and recently signed a lease for a new location in Flushing, Queens — its third outpost in the borough.

It’s opening day at the new Fat Choy

Fat Choy, the Lower East Side vegan restaurant that closed last year, returns today at 52 East Palisades Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey. New the second time around: table service and a menu with Sichuan curly fries and Kung Pao hashbrowns. The original restaurant closed during the pandemic. Despite glowing reviews from critics, the restaurant struggled to operate as a vegan spot that charged less than $10 per dish.

A popular Brooklyn bagel shop heads to the East Village

Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe, the best option for a bagel in Prospect Heights, is opening a second location. The business has a “coming soon” sign at 118 Second Avenue, and Seventh Avenue, in the East Village, the website EV Grieve reports. The new shop is joining a competitive bagel scene, with locations of Tompkins Square Bagels, Black Seed, and Russ and Daughters located nearby.

A sweet new tasting menu in the Manhattan

HAGS, a fine dining restaurant in the East Village, is launching a dessert tasting menu: four desserts for $45 per person. It’s separate from the restaurant’s regular dinner menu, six courses of lobster with spaghetti squash and halibut with pepper jam that cost $140 to $150 per person. The new menu is served for one hour each night: between 9 and 10 p.m. before the restaurant closes.