The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

August 7

Icy grass jelly signature at Meet Fresh

On a recent hot day, I took the advice of Eater contributor Caroline Shin and headed to Meet Fresh for grass jelly, a silky, black herbal jelly hailing from Taiwan. At the chain, which has locations across the U.S., there are enough options to keep you coming back to work through the whole menu (and in winter, there are plenty of hot counterparts). On this visit, I went with the grass jelly icy signature, which comes with grass jelly, plus two colors of taro balls, on a bed of herbal shaved ice ($11), enough to be a full meal. It’s the dessert equivalent of an adult bouncy ball pit — with every bite, there’s a different chewy texture, and thankfully, the dessert isn’t too sweet. The bowl comes with a creamer shot for dousing, but I think it’s plenty delicious without it. 37 Cooper Square, at East Sixth Street, East Village — Emma Orlow, reporter

Buldak pizza at Nowon

Ever had a Korean pizza? Since May, you’ve been able to find them at Appa’s, a new pizzeria in the East Village that’s inspired by Pizza Hut, where its owner used to work. Now they have a home in Bushwick, too: Nowon, a Korean American restaurant that’s been open in the East Village since 2019, opened a second location last week. Its pies, made in an oven inherited from the building’s previous tenant, Faro, were less Pizza Hut and more CPK. There are a couple of them on the menu, and we tried the one with barbecue chicken ($24): It was medium-sized with a sweet tomato sauce, the kind of pizza whose slices bend slightly under the weight of their toppings. Thumbs up from this Californian. 436 Jefferson Street, near Wyckoff Avenue, Bushwick — Luke Fortney, reporter

Hilsa fish at Korai Kitchen

Last week, I had a friend in town, originally from Bangladesh, who’d been eyeing takeout-only Korai Kitchen for its homestyle cooking; we ordered what felt like the entire menu. As a Jersey City resident, Korai Kitchen is in my regular rotation, a fantastic option for its fish dishes. We especially liked the mustard oil-laced hilsa fish ($60), similar to shad, with eggplant and potatoes. (It’s a celebration meal, with the fish itself imported from Bangladesh, the restaurant explained.) Korai Kitchen’s owners also operate a nearby halal grocery, and will bring back sit-down dining soon. 576 Summit Avenue, near Cottage Street, Journal Square — Melissa McCart, editor