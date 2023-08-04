Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants continue to close due to the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. At least 4,500 food businesses have shuttered since March 2020. Since it’s difficult to track closings in real-time, experts say that number is likely much higher — and could take years to fully assess.

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes one of Brooklyn’s top Mexican restaurants, a decades-old bar in Manhattan, and a Greek restaurant with deep roots in Tribeca. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com.

August 4

Bay Ridge: Coszcal de Allende, one of the city’s essential Mexican restaurants, is leaving its longtime home. The restaurant announced in January that it would be closing “soon” over issues with its landlord. The gates came down on July 30. Earlier this week, however, the restaurant’s owners said they planned to reopen in a nearby storefront, at 7506 Third Avenue, near 75th Street. 6824 Third Avenue, near Bay Ridge Avenue

East Village: A Manhattan bar, that’s been open for more than two decades, is moving to Brooklyn. Keybar closed at the end of July after its landlord tried to raise its rent, the website EV Grieve reports. Later this month, it’s reopening at a new storefront in Bushwick, at 143 Troutman Street, near Central Avenue, with more space. Its last day in the East Village was July 31. 432 E. 13th Street, between Avenue A and First Avenue

East Village: Local 92, an Italian restaurant with two locations in the city, has closed in the East Village after a decade. Earlier this week, EV Grieve reported that the restaurant had gone dark; a worker at its Mulberry Street location, in Nolita, confirmed on Friday that it will not be reopening. In 2021, three former employees at the restaurant accused its owner, Marcello Assante, of refusing to pay employees overtime and ignoring coronavirus health requirements that had been put in place by city and state officials at the time. Assante denied the accusations. 92 Second Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets

Tribeca: Marathi Greek Bistro, a restaurant that rebranded itself after its longtime owner died during the pandemic, has closed, according to Tribeca Citizen. Business partners Andreas “Andy” Koutsoudakis and Peter Panayioutou opened the restaurant under the name Tribeca’s Kitchen in 2014, after running the neighborhood’s Gee Whiz Diner together for years. The restaurateurs died within days of one another in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and Koutsoudakis’s son Andreas Koutsoudakis took over the business. He rebranded it as Marathi. Koutsoudakis announced the closure in a letter: “We want you to know that we fought tirelessly to keep the restaurant open, but it is simply no longer possible.” The last day was July 30. 200 Church Street, at Duane Street