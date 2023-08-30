Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Acclaimed AbcV Has a New Location

AbcV, the acclaimed vegetarian restaurant by Jean-Georges Vongerichten located in Flatiron, now has a sibling location further south in Manhattan. Seeds + Weeds, a vegan restaurant stationed inside Vongerichten’s massive, multi-level food hall complex, the Tin Building, has been replaced by AbcV. The menu is the same as the one uptown, according to a representative. AbcV first opened inside the store ABC Home back in 2017, receiving two stars in a review from the New York Times that year. This is its first expansion since then. AbcV at the Tin Building is open Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Leave it to Chanel to ruin a charming Brooklyn diner

When Chanel announced it would open a store in Williamsburg, that spelled higher price tags for the area. Now, Chanel has redesigned the charming Brooklyn diner that has sat empty at 225 Wythe Avenue since it was the Mexican restaurant Cafe De La Esquina. Chanel plans to use the space for a pop-up that will serve complimentary soft serve and bites, as well as sell products. It runs from September 8 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and reservations can be made online (but walk-ins are also welcome), according to the Cut. Perhaps it's better news than the six-story condos that were reported in 2019 to be replacing the diner storefront, which has been a diner in some form or another since 1968.

The Asia Society Museum is launching a new restaurant

The restaurant at this Upper East Side museum has been closed since the start of the pandemic. It has been renamed Leo Café, with to-go offerings as well as table service, featuring a menu that pulls influence from Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, among other countries, according to a representative for the museum. In addition to rice bowls and noodles, there is a menu of Asian sweets. The food is overseen by the catering company Great Performances, using produce from Katchkie Farm, the organic farm the company owns in upstate New York. It reopens to the public in September.

Café Boulud inches closer to reopening

Café Boulud closed after a 20-year run at the Surrey Hotel on the Upper East Side back in 2021. In February, Eater reported that Daniel Boulud would be relaunching the restaurant in the former home of French restaurant, Vaucluse, at 100 E. 63rd Street, near Park Avenue. Now a November opening month has been announced. The menu will track with the original, looking to French, American, and global influences, in a kitchen led by Romain Paumier, a longtime part of the Boulud world of restaurants.