A Decade-Old Mexican Restaurant Finds a New Home

Bay Ridge’s Coszcal de Allende, a family-run, South Brooklyn Mexican restaurant, closed on July 30 after more than a decade in business. This week, a sign went up stating that it had found a new home at 7506 Third Avenue, near 75th Street, in Bay Ridge. The team confirms they are still figuring out an opening date. Eater critic Robert Sietsema considers Coszcal de Allende to be one of best Mexican restaurants in the city; in 2019, its sopa panza made his list of dishes of the year.

Tamales, samosas, and more at MoMA PS1

Until August 25, MoMA PS1’s annual Warm Up series will offer samosas from Lower Manhattan’s Halal Indian Food and Gyro Truck; tamales and tacos from Jackson Heights favorite, Evelia’s Tamales (which recently expanded to the High Line); and piraguas and aguas frescas from East Harlem’s Piraguas Tres Hermanos del Barrio.

L’Abeille is opening a more casual restaurant

The Michelin-starred French Japanese fine dining spot is expanding next door in Tribeca with L’abeille à Côté. Opening August 9, at 412 Greenwich Street, near Laight Street, the kitchen will be helmed by the same chef, Mitsunobu Nagae, an alum of Joël Robuchon’s restaurant empire.

A new restaurant for Jersey City

Jersey hospitality group Landmark is opening a new Mediterranean restaurant, Maddy Rose, in the former Liberty House space, in Liberty Park. Opening Wednesday, August 2, the multi-floor space has indoor and outdoor waterfront-facing zones, two bars, cabanas, and private dining; 76 Audrey Zapp Drive, near Liberty Landing, Jersey City.