Restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in August 2023. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

August 3

Brooklyn Heights: Chama Mama, a top Georgian restaurant in the city, which first debuted in Chelsea, and went on to expand to the Upper West Side, has opened the doors on its first outpost in Brooklyn. It is part of a new wave of businesses that includes French bakery L’Apartement 4F, and a satellite location of Books Are Magic, to give new life to the long sleepy Montague Street, a retail stretch that saw a decline in the ’90s, according to Curbed. 121 Montague Street, near Henry Street

Bushwick: Nowon, an East Village establishment modeled after Korean pochas, or bars with drinking food, has expanded across the bridge to Brooklyn. In its follow-up restaurant, chef and owner Jae Lee has a bigger stage. The new location, taking over the former home of pasta spot, Faro, serves Nowon classics like chopped cheese rice cakes and its burger, now with an expanded menu of “Korean-ish woodfired pizzas.” 436 Jefferson Street, near Wyckoff Avenue

Carroll Gardens: Sea and Soil co-op, a worker-owned business that’s been selling sandwiches on a sliding scale from the greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, among other pop-ups, has opened its storefront. It will sell coffee, pastries, and bread, plus sandwiches with miso pulled pork, smoked trout, tea eggs, and other toppings. 102 President Street, near Columbia Street

East Village: New ceviche spot, Dora’s Restaurant, is now open. According to EV Grieve, there are 10 different ceviches on offer, named after Dora and Oskar Morales’s mother, also named Dora. 40 Avenue B, near East Third Street

Forest Hills: Global ramen chain Kyuramen lands in Forest Hills, according to QNS.com.

Midtown West: In a space that was formerly home to an Indonesian restaurant, Warkop, is now Hyderabadi Zaiqa. Here, it’s all about biryani boom times, as Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote in a review of the recently-opened establishment. 366 W. 52nd Street, near Ninth Avenue

Midtown West: Puya opened recently as a taco stand in the downstairs food court section of Rockefeller Center. 30 Rockefeller Plaza, near Sixth Avenue