Former Owner of Nom Wah Tea Parlor Is Opening a New Restaurant

A former owner of Nom Wah Tea Parlor, Manhattan Chinatown’s oldest continuously operating dim sum parlor, is opening a new restaurant. Wilson Tang is behind Nomad Tea Parlour, opening in November at 244 Fifth Avenue, near West 28th Street. The restaurant will serve dim sum, tea, and cocktails, according to the New York Times. Tang is opening the restaurant with Mandy Zhang, a partner at the Chinese restaurant Blue Willow in Midtown Manhattan.

A new music venue is opening in Queens this fall

Dutch Kills, a cocktail bar in Long Island City known for its hand-cut ice, is opening Debbie’s, a music venue on its second floor. Starting in November, the restaurant will book bands and, thanks to a window, customers will be able to see and hear it on both floors, the Times reports. The bar at 27-24 Jackson Avenue, near Dutch Kills Street, serves a full cocktail menu.

It’s last call at a Brooklyn coffee shop

A coffee shop is closing on Wednesday after more than a decade in Greenpoint. Cup, at 79 Norman Avenue, near Lorimer Street, announced on Instagram earlier this month that its last day would be August 30. “COVID hit us pretty hard, and like many other small businesses, we never quite recovered,” the shop’s owners told Greenpointers in a statement. The business opened at this address in 2009.

The new chapter for a decade-old bitters bar

Amor y Amargo will close its original location on December 31. When it reopens next year, it will be All Hands, a tropical bar with 14 seats, owner Ravi Derossi tells Eater. The cocktail bar known for its wide selection of bitters opened in the East Village in 2011. Its larger location on Avenue A will remain open.