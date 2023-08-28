The Claud Team Is Opening a New Seafood Spot

An almost-bakery isn’t the only pivot on the minds of the team behind Claud. Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer, the owners of the East Village restaurant, have signed a deal for the upstairs space, above Claud, at 90 E. 10th Street, near Third Avenue.

Following hints of a new liquor license application filed by the team on the upstairs space last fall, now, it’s official. The new venture will be called Penny; it’s aiming to be a “casual seafood spot offering counter seating where guests can enjoy seafood sourced and prepared with care: raw oysters, crudos, cooked shellfish and plateaus,” according to a representative for the restaurant. Penny is looking to open for spring 2024.

Much like at Claud, Penny will also feature a wine list that mixes classics with more contemporary bottles — this time with more emphasis on Champagne.

Ian Chapin of Edsel Co, who designed the minimalist downstairs space, will also work on developing the look for the forthcoming Penny.

After a permit liquor license was declined for Claud in July, Momofuku Ko vets Pinsky and Sinzer, announced they would flip to temporarily operate as a bakery — before the State Liquor Authority changed its mind, allowing the restaurant to continue its normal operations.

Since opening, Claud has remained one of the hottest tables to nab in Manhattan. In 2022, Eater named it “best wine bar” in its Eater Awards, while Pete Wells at the New York Times gave the restaurant three stars.