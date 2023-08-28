Quality Eats, the Greenwich Village steakhouse from the owners of Bad Roman and Smith & Wollensky, has closed after eight years. “We have a lot in the works for the upcoming year and wanted to put our energy into focusing on those projects,” Michael Stillman, the restaurant’s owner, said in a statement. A sign on the door announced the sudden closure over the weekend. Quality Eats opened at 19 Greenwich Avenue, near West 10th Street, in 2015; it expanded with a second location on the Upper East Side two years later that’s still open. Eater once called the restaurant “the future of the New York steakhouse”: At the time, all of its steaks cost under $30. The steakhouse is run by Stillman, the son of Alan Stillman, who opened the first TGI Friday’s in 1965. Their restaurant group, Quality Branded, is behind a handful of restaurants in Manhattan, including Bad Roman, Smith & Wollensky, and Don Angie.

A sushi restaurant ends a decade-long run

A popular sushi restaurant is closing after 11 years in Sunnyside, Queens. Robin Kawada, the owner of Takesushi, says he’s struggled to turn a profit since the start of the pandemic, the website Sunnyside Post reports. Over the last decade, the restaurateur became known for importing his own fish: Before the pandemic, he would fly to Japan twice each month and fill his suitcases with fish to sell at his restaurant. The business will close in late October at 43-46 42nd Street, near Queens Boulevard.

A Queens restaurant closes after just one year

Queens Lanka, a counter-service Sri Lankan restaurant in Jamaica, Queens, shuts down after just one year. John Harold Ranjith Epasinghe, one of the restaurant’s partners, was leasing the space to Rasika Wetthasinghe and Suchira Wijayarathne; he has since pulled out of the business and disputes that he was ever a co-owner, according to Wetthasinghe. The restaurant was known its lamprais, a Sri Lankan dish made by steaming rice, curry, and other foods into a banana leaf. — Caroline Shin, contributor

Change-ups in the building that held Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club

Jay-Z’s Manhattan nightclub 40/40 Club closed after 20 years earlier this month. Shortly after the club shuttered, owner Rockrose Development sold its 12 percent stake in the building at 1115 Broadway and West 25th Street to Adams & Co., the company behind 4 Bryant Park and a slew of other buildings, for $43.5 million. The building’s shareholders say the closing wasn’t related to the sale, according to Bisnow.

Update: August 28, 2023, 10:02 a.m.: This article was updated to include a statement from Michael Stillman.