Shake Shack’s New Manhattan Location Opens This Week

Shake Shack’s new Manhattan location opens on Friday, August 25. The chain’s first outpost on the Lower East Side, and 31st in New York City, is located at 131 Rivington Street, at Norfolk Street. The new location is taking over a corner space that was home to Schiller’s Liquor Bar, a restaurant from Keith McNally that was open from 2003 to 2017. The building has not had a permanent commercial tenant since Schiller’s closed. In June, legal notices posted on the Rivington Street storefront revealed that Shake Shack owed its landlord close to $200,000 in unpaid rent on the space. Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Two NYC restaurants remain closed from stalled Con Edison work

Danji, the Manhattan Korean restaurant, has been closed for the past six weeks, due to what owner Hooni Kim says was an electrical fire in the building. This week Kim took to Instagram to announce that it could be up to two more months for Con Edison to turn back on gas and electricity in the building. Also in Manhattan, Chinatown institution Wah Fung No. 1 has remained closed for the past few months due to Con Ed’s stalled work on a gas leak in the building. Eater has reached out to both restaurants for more information.

A Chinatown rice roll cart is retiring its wheels

Cheong Fun Cart, a breakfast staple of Chinatown, is closing down on August 31. The owners are retiring, according to several sources. Currently, the cart is located at 159 Hester Street, at Elizabeth Street. Earlier this summer, Chang Lai, another rice roll cart retired its wheels due to the grueling conditions of street vendor work. Now, the Chang Lai team has a permanent home at 55B Bayard Street, at Elizabeth Street.

A Harlem cocktail bar is expanding to Industry City

Sugar Monk, a Harlem cocktail that opened in 2019, with a name that nods to Thelonious Monk, has a sibling in the works. Bitter Monk is headed for the Industry City complex at 68 34th Street, building six, on the second floor, with an opening date set for October. The 18-seat bar intends to highlight spirit brands made in New York state.