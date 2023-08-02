James Beard Award-Winning Portland Baker Is Coming to NYC

Vince Nguyen, behind Berlu, routinely touted as one of Portland, Oregon’s most outstanding bakeries by day — by night, a tasting menu restaurant, fresh off a James Beard 2023 Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific win — is coming to New York for a pop-up. On August 13, the Berlu team will bring their Vietnamese baked goods to The Hideout Chai Bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; at 42 Rivington Street, between Forsyth and Eldridge streets. Nguyen says to expect chè, the traditional mung bean jelly dessert with stone fruit and basil; pandan waffles; pandan tapioca cake, and more. All the treats are gluten-free, though the chai spot itself is not.

Former Cool World chef is cooking again in Greenpoint

After the abrupt closure of Cool World, Quang Nguyen is back cooking in the neighborhood for the next couple of weekends. Fulgurances Laundromat, not usually open on Sundays, is hosting the chef on August 6, 27, and September 10. Reservations can be made online. Pickled corn ribs, grilled pork lettuce wraps, and mango strawberry popsicles are the type of a la carte items to expect from the residency.

Tompkins Square Bagels heads uptown

The Upper East Side, already flush with bagel options, will soon be home to Tompkins Square Bagels — its fourth location. The new outpost is headed for Third Avenue, between 67th and 68th streets, slated for this winter, according to Upper East Site.

A food tour of Little Egypt

On August 13, Homecoming, a food crawl designed to support mom-and-pops, is teaming up with the Street Vendor Project, for a new event in Astoria’s Little Egypt. As part of the $45 ticket, attendees will learn about the area’s history as well as taste through three local restaurants. There are staggered tours at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.