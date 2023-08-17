A TikTok-Famous Burger Pop-Up Is Opening in Manhattan This Fall

Pop-up Gotham Burger Social Club is opening a permanent location on the Lower East Side in mid-October, according to the restaurant’s publicist. As previously reported, its permanent home is 131 Essex Street, near Rivington Street. Owner Mike Puma, a former finance guy, launched the burger series in 2013 and watched it take new heights on TikTok. Puma specializes in Okaloma-style onion burgers, but will also serve chopped cheese tacos and egg creams.

A Caribbean vegan spot is opening in Williamsburg

Yesenia Ramdass, who ran Healthy As a Motha — a vegan Trinidadian, and Dominican spot — out of a ghost kitchen in Sunnyside, Queens, is opening a standalone restaurant. HAAM will be headquartered at 234 Union Avenue, at Meserole Street, in Williamsburg, with an opening date set for September. The menu lists king oyster mushroom “scallops” with yucca mash; an empanadas flight; vegan mofongo; and vegan bake and shark, according to a representative.

A new cocktail bar for Nolita

The Wooly is opening at 390 Broome Street, at Mulberry Street, in Nolita — a relaunch of David Tobias and Eric Adolfsen’s bar, once called the Wooly Public, one of several “cool-kid hangouts” the team once had in the Woolworth Building. Ken Addington, the chef of Casino, is consulting on the bar’s menu, set to debut this September.

Nashville fried chicken spot calls it quits after just a few months

ChickenHawk, a fried chicken takeout joint specializing in spicy tenders, that opened in December, has already shuttered after just a few months of operation. This week, a representative for the restaurant confirmed that the space actually closed its doors back in April; pop-ups with chefs like Einat Admony were not enough to attract business.