 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Williamsburg Favorite the Commodore Is Opening a Manhattan Bar

The team is opening a new bar at 14 Avenue C in the East Village

by Emma Orlow
An overhead photograph of a plate of chilaquiles overflowing with radish, cilantro, egg, and salsa.
The Commodore is opening a new bar at 14 Avenue C. Nachos are a staple at the Williamsburg establishment.
Nat Belkov/Eater NY

The team behind the Commodore, a Williamsburg favorite, is opening a new bar in the East Village. Co-owner Taylor Dow says the team has signed 20 year-lease at 14 Avenue C, at East Second Street, and is aiming for a late fall 2023 opening. Dow declined to comment on whether the bar would be a second location of the Commodore or a separate project.

The Commodore opened in Williamsburg in 2010 by Dow and Chris Young. Over the years, in the face of so much neighborhood change, it has remained a North Brooklyn staple, known for its tropical drinks, nachos, and a fried chicken sandwich that Bon Appétit once declared was the best in “probably the world.”

The East Village project is the first expansion to Manhattan for Dow and Young, who to date, have opened bars together exclusively in Brooklyn. In 2015, the team opened a Bushwick bar and restaurant, El Cortez, before it shuttered during the pandemic. In 2017, the team expanded with a Greenpoint bar, the Drift, which has a ski lodge theme. The Drift remains open.

The Commodore team’s new Avenue C venture was previously Sanatorium, a hospital-themed bar that has since closed. According to a liquor license filing, the space can hold 40 seated customers.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

There’s More Trouble in Paradise at Margaritaville Times Square

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

The Owners of Lilia Are Opening a Brooklyn Pasta Shop

By Luke Fortney

Two Danny Meyer Restaurants Will Close in Late August

By Melissa McCart

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

Caffe Panna Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Ice Cream Shop

By Emma Orlow