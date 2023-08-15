There’s more trouble in paradise: On August 12, the Margaritaville resort in Times Square filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again: Its owner, Soho Properties, is looking to refinance $309 million in debt tied to the resort. The real estate developer filed for bankruptcy last month in a last-ditch effort to save Margaritaville from being foreclosed, and the two cases will likely be administered together, according to Crain’s New York Business. “Although the hotel is on the upswing, it still faces a multitude of defaults with its lenders, franchise holders, and vendors,” Sethian Pomerantz, vice president of Soho Properties, said in a court filing.

New York’s hottest pop-up is making edibles

One of the pandemic’s hottest pop-up restaurants is making edibles. Ha’s Đặc Biệt, a roving Vietnamese food pop-up, is the latest business to partner with Rose Los Angeles, a company that manufactures boutique edibles made with seasonal fruits. In August, Ha’s launched edibles made with lime zest and green plum powder that’s meant to taste like salty plum soda. A box with 20 of them costs $45 before shipping. Rose has a history of working with high-profile chefs, including three-time James Beard finalist Natasha Pickowicz, Noma alum David Zilber, and Enrique Olvera, the owner of Pujol and Cosme.

One of NYC’s top slice shops is opening in LA

Scarr’s Pizza, a Lower East Side slice shop that the New York Times rated one of its top 100 restaurants in the city, is opening in Los Angeles. Multiple sources claim the pizzeria has a location coming to LA’s Melrose Hill neighborhood, between Hollywood and Koreatown, according to Eater LA. It’s the latest expansion for owner Scarr Pimentel, who recently moved his slice shop across the street and at one point, announced plans to open a sushi counter out of the original location.

A new vegan restaurant and bar in Bed-Stuy

Adam Keita and Kai Avent-deLeon, the respective owners of Brooklyn coffee shops Daughter and Sincerely, Tommy, are opening a restaurant. In October, the pair will open Che, a vegan restaurant and natural wine bar, at 302 Malcolm X Boulevard, near MacDonough Street, in Bed-Stuy, according to a publicist. The space will have 20 seats with room for standing. It’s not the first time the owners are collaborating: Keita runs a satellite outpost of Daughter out of Sincerely, Tommy in Bed-Stuy.