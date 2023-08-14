The Owners of Lilia Are Opening a Brooklyn Pasta Shop

Missy Robbins and Sean Feeney, the duo behind Brooklyn’s popular Italian restaurants Lilia and Misi, are opening a pasta shop. Over the weekend, Robbins shared a photo of the sign for a new business called Misi Pasta on her personal Instagram: “When the sign goes up it starts to feel very real,” she wrote in the caption. “We’re getting close.” Feeney confirmed that the business is opening “soon” in Williamsburg at 46 Grand Street, near Kent Avenue — a few blocks north of Misi, the follow-up to Lilia, which has been open in the area since 2018. He called the shop “an experiential retail store” but declined to comment further.

A new fine dining restaurant from Andrew Carmellini

Andrew Carmellini, the chef behind the Italian steakhouse Carne Mare and the Dutch in Soho, has another restaurant up his sleeves. In late September, the chef will open Cafe Carmellini, a French and Italian fine dining spot, at the new Fifth Avenue Hotel in Nomad, according to the restaurant’s publicist.

Six buildings, and two restaurants, slated for demolition

Real estate developer Kinsmen Property Group filed permits on Wednesday to demolish a row of buildings in the East Village, including two restaurants. The buildings are 50-64 Third Avenue, between East 10th and 11th streets: Kinsmen has spent over $60 million on the properties in recent years, and while most of their retail spaces have closed, the restaurants Tiger Lily Kitchen and Kotobuki are still open, EV Grieve reports.

Emma Orlow contributed reporting