Two Danny Meyer Restaurants Will Close in Late August

Earlier this month, the Redbury Hotel, a Manhattan landmark that’s home to two restaurants owned by Danny Meyer, began housing asylum seekers in partnership with New York City. On Friday, Union Square Hospitality Group announced that nine-year-resident restaurant, Marta and Maialino (vicino) — the newly relocated spot that started in the Gramercy Park Hotel — will have their last service on August 25.

It’s a dramatic move that comes as the hotel is the latest Manhattan property repurposing as housing for asylum seekers. The city is struggling to address an influx of at least 90,000 migrants from the southern border since last spring.

Though a spokesperson for Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group initially stated that the change would not impact operations at Maialino (vicino) or Marta, the company issued a statement late Friday announcing the closings.

We are disappointed to announce that Marta and Maialino (vicino) will be ceasing operations at the Redbury. Our last night of service will be Friday, August 25. As tenants of the Redbury, our two restaurants, which occupy the lobby floor, have been eagerly anticipating the hotel’s full post-pandemic reopening. Now, as the Redbury partners with the City to house asylum seekers, it’s become clear that the timeline for that reopening has been extended indefinitely. While we admire and respect the Redbury’s decision, the viability of our business relies significantly on hotel-related F&B operations, including event venues and the lobby bar, spaces that are now unavailable for our use. We remain fully supportive of the Redbury’s initiative and will continue advocating for policy change that expedites work permits for asylum seekers. USHG is committed to finding job placements for all employees affected by the closures and will actively seek to find new homes for each of our restaurants. We feel privileged for the nine years we’ve been serving guests at Marta and more recently, Maialino (vicino), and are beyond grateful for the legions of team members and guests who have brought so much spirited life and memories to both of these spaces.

Maialino, a restaurant and wine bar that once operated out of the Gramercy Park Hotel, opened after a hiatus, at the Redbury last fall as Maialino (vicino). Marta, a pizzeria, opened in 2014 when the hotel was the Martha Washington: The building was purchased for $158 million in 2015 and rebranded as the Redbury the following year.