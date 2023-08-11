Caffe Panna Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Ice Cream Shop

Caffè Panna, the Manhattan ice cream shop from Hallie Meyer, the daughter of restaurateur Danny Meyer, is opening its first location in Brooklyn. The shop is on track to open in Greenpoint come spring 2024 at 34 Norman Avenue, near Dobbin Street, down the street from restaurants House (inside of Dashi Okume), and Nura, according to Commerical Observer. When Caffè Panna opened in 2019, it was Meyer’s first project of her own (her father is an advisor, and the original is neighbors with his Gramercy Daily Provisions); it’s styled after Roman cafe, known for its seasonal flavors and affogato desserts.

A Per Se alum descends on Williamsburg

Christophe Moser, a former front-of-house member at Per Se, and an alum of Bed-Stuy pizzeria Saraghina, and its Fort Greene fancier sibling, Saraghina Caffè, has a new restaurant in the works. Neeloo, which references Nice, France, is opening at 284 Grand Street, near Roebling Street, in Williamsburg. Alum of Maison Yaki, Kevin Rojas, and Sean Moser (Christophe’s son), who worked at Gramercy Tavern, will help cook “New American” dishes.

A Chinatown roast duck spot expands in Manhattan

Chinatown’s counter-service Hay Hay Roasted is expanding. The restaurant that carries over the legacy of former tenant, Hoy Wong, a 40-year-old Cantonese spot that closed during the pandemic, will open a sit-down spot in the East Village at 167 First Avenue, at East 10th Street. It takes over a space that was once Tatsu Ramen that closed in January 2022.

Il Buco Alimentari’s chef is leaving again

Justin Smillie left Il Buco Alimentari and Al Mare, where he ran the kitchens in Noho and Amagansett. The chef worked for Il Buco Alimentari from its opening in 2011 to 2014, and then again from May 2020 to the end of July. Now he’s on to pursue his passion for pizza and other items cooked in the wood-burning oven and is searching for restaurant spot south of 14th Street. For the next few weeks, he is doing a pop-up at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, and he plans to do another in the Hudson Valley come fall. Meanwhile, Il Buco Alimentari has brought in Alex Chang to lead the kitchen, formerly at Soho House. — Beth Landman, contributor